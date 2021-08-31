Lehigh Valley International Airport has resolved litigation related to its $29-million terminal-connector project, the authority that controls the airport announced Tuesday.
"The dispute has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of all parties," according to a statement from spokesman Colin Riccobon. "We are excited to get this critical infrastructure project for our regional transportation systems back on track."
The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, which operates LVIA, Queen City Airport and Braden Airpark, "has no further comment," the statement said.
The LNAA board met Tuesday and went into a 35-minute closed session to discuss the litigation. That project was delayed because of litigation in Commonwealth Court challenging how bids were awarded.
When construction will begin was not disclosed.
The airport needs more space for passengers and for security checkpoints than the tunnel it uses now can provide. That activity will be switched to the new above-ground connector. Outbound traffic would continue to use the tunnel, which ends near the baggage-claim area and exits to parking lots.
The main airport also is taking steps toward generating revenue from more than just aviation by approving a lease with Majestic Realty Co. Earlier reports indicated that Majestic will develop industrial space and offices on the Hanover Township, Northampton County, land. Development details were not disclosed Tuesday.
Majestic will keep 60% of the revenue from the development and the LNAA will get 40%.
"Generating additional non-aeronautical revenue remains a strategic goal for the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority (LNAA)," authority Executive Director Thomas R. Stoudt said in a statement.
"Today's announcement marks another milestone in assuring approximately 308 acres of airport property can help to enhance the financial self-sustainability of the LNAA while continuing to support the economic vitality of our region."
Stoudt said talks between the airport authority and Majestic Realty started nearly four years ago.
"Reaching this agreement is the result of a lot of hard work and dedication from both sides. We look forward to continuing this partnership in the future," Stoudt said in the statement.
LVIA set a record for passenger traffic in July, with 97,000 fliers using the regional airport.
"We had the best July on record as far as passenger traffic," said Todd Quann, director of finance for LNAA.
Passenger traffic in the month was up 3% over July 2019, the comparable month before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The authority reported net income $1.56 million year to date, ahead of expectations, according to Quann.
The board also approved a lease agreement with Air Products and Chemicals Inc. for a new hangar.