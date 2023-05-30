Catching early morning flights out of Lehigh Valley International Airport may get a lot easier.

Staying over the night before at a Courtyard by Marriott on airport property would mean a leisurely stroll to the terminal instead of a predawn drive along Route 22 and a scramble to check in. The Marriott could be open in 2025, the head of the authority that runs LVIA said Tuesday.

"The hotel would be adjacent to the overflow parking lot," Thomas Stoudt, executive director of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority said after a meeting of the LNAA board. "It would be an easy walk to the terminal."

Tall buildings and airports do not mix, so the hotel, with as many as 125 rooms, would be limited to four stories, Stoudt said: "We can't get too tall when we're that close to the terminal area."

The LNAA Board of Governors approved some basic terms of the deal with hotel developer HPD, a limited liability corporation. The initial agreement includes a potential $200,000 reimbursement of HPD's pre-development costs if the authority calls the deal off without cause.

"Now that we've approved the outlines of the term sheet, we'll move forward with the development team to iron out the actual agreement," Stoudt said. As of now, construction may start in the second quarter of 2024 and guests could use it by 2025.

The hotel will help travelers and advance Stoudt's goal of boosting non-aeronautical revenue. Initial estimates show a hotel providing $3 million in direct revenue over 10 years. That includes rent and a fee of $3 per occupied room when the Courtyard opens.

The authority will discuss more terms of the deal at its June meeting. As proposed now, the hotel developer and airport would agree to a 40-year deal with a potential extension.

Building a hotel was part of the LNAA's 2018 Master Plan update, Colin Riccobon, the LNAA's director of public and government relations, said Tuesday. There may be more development beyond hotels on airport property.

"There can be other non-aeronautical revenue," Riccobon said. The authority owns high-value land along Airport Road, he said.

Darren Betters, director of business development for the authority, said at the LNAA Board of Governors meeting that if the hotel brand were to change, it would remain of a quality equivalent to Courtyard.

The hotel will serve the airport and fill a need for high-quality rooms along the Route 22 corridor, Stoudt said.

The issue of whether the airport has sufficient emergency personnel to handle a hotel in addition to existing facilities was raised at the board meeting.

"At this point, I don't see a need for additional staffing," Stoudt told the board. He added that other fire departments and police forces can provide "mutual aid" if needed.

Board member Bob Brooks questioned that, saying a hotel should not go up based on "thinking other people are going to cover us for free."

Chairman John Hayes asked for more information on emergency coverage to be provided at a later meeting.

The Courtyard by Marriott hotel brand is owned by Marriott International. Among Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott's more than 30 brands are Westin, Le Meridien, Fairfield, St. Regis and Sheraton.

Shares in the hotel company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MAR. The price at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday was $169.64.

The market capitalization of the company at that price is $51.5 billion.