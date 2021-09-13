HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley International Airport said Monday it is bringing back an expedited screening program.
TSA Pre✓® open enrollment sessions are returning to Lehigh Valley International Airport from Oct. 4 through Oct. 8, according to a news release from the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority.
The sessions will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Aviator Room on the 2nd Level, Main Terminal at Lehigh Valley International Airport on 3311 Airport Road.
With TSA Pre✓®, there is no need for travelers to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear, or belts, according to the LNAA. Applicants will be required to pay a non-refundable $85 fee and TSA Pre✓® is valid for five years, the LNAA said.
Per the Transportation Security Administration, masks are required for all people inside the terminal complex during their entire visit to LVIA.
Attendees must bring a government-issued photo ID with proof of U.S. Citizenship (i.e. a passport or birth certificate; name on documents must match exactly) and complete a 10-minute fingerprinting process. Once approved, people will receive a KTN (Known Traveler Number).