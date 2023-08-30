HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Going through security at Lehigh Valley International Airport is now a little faster, and healthier.

A newly expanded terminal connector and TSA checkpoint opened Wednesday.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was at the airport last month to tour the project.

The new complex replaces the underground security checkpoint and includes a fourth screening lane and updated TSA equipment.

It also features a medical-grade air-purification system to reduce airborne and surface pathogens, including COVID-19.