HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Empty terminals are an odd sight at Lehigh Valley International Airport as dozens of flights are cancelled for 72 hours.
Crews are at the airport around-the-clock to perform scheduled maintenance and pave over the now 20-year-old dual-runway.
"We're right on point, so 2001 was the last time we completed the rehabilitation on the pavement and here we are again wrapping up a project that's been several years in the making," said Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Executive Director Thomas Stoudt.
The time allotted to the workers is a hard deadline. Flights are scheduled for Monday.
The project took months of coordination with other airlines and flight schedules.
"The one person we didn't coordinate with was Mother Nature, and that's always a challenge for us here," Stoudt said.
Stoudt says crews have worked through torrential downpours to get the work done on time.
It's what comes with a project like this and a nearly $90-million price tag, which the FAA mostly pays for.
Luckily, that work is isolated to one area of the thousands of feet of runway.
"It's about 7,600 feet long and 150 feet wide and we're just working at an intersection, so a lot more work to go on here," Stoudt said.
The work is being done in several phases, and the upgraded runway is expected to last the next 20 years.
"Really what we're looking at when we build and design a pavement like this is to make sure that it not only serves what is happening here today, that current demand, but that forecasted demand 20 years from now," Stoudt said.
Another scheduled closure and planned paving will be Sept. 28-30.