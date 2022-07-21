HANOVER TWP., Pa. - We're getting a behind-the-scenes look at the progress on Lehigh Valley International Airport's new TSA checkpoint and terminal connector.
The expansion comes at a time when the airport is seeing more passengers than it has in 20 years. While it's quiet for passengers in the LVIA Terminal, just behind a wall emblazoned with the words "Opening 2023" is a flurry of construction.
"The efficiency and the flow for passengers is certainly going to improve," said Public Relations Director Colin Riccobon.
Riccobon said that efficiency is becoming more necessary than ever.
"In June, we had our highest passenger traffic volume for June since 2001, so people are flying," said Riccobon.
Those June numbers amounted to more than 93,000 passengers, and customers we spoke with agree, the airport is getting busier.
"I'm thinking that people just had a cabin fever for a while and they're ready to get out on the road. I think there's some confidence now in air travel," said Andrea Gimbar, who was traveling to Seattle.
That's why LVIA said the renovation couldn't have come at a better time. In 2023, the new TSA Security area could contain up to four new lanes that will allow more people to get through security faster to get to their flight. All of it was made possible in part by a series of major grants, including $5,000,000 from the federal government earlier this month and $1.7 million from the state in April.
It's an investment passengers hope won't just lead to faster security checks, but also more travel options.
"It would be nice to have more options for different, more direct flights if they expand," said Gimbar.
"It's important for people to know that we are growing, and you can get to where you need to go by using your local airport here in the Lehigh Valley," said Riccobon.
In addition to the TSA renovations, the airport is also investing $90,000,000 into replacing its main runway. That's important because it's also breaking records for cargo planes. In 2021, LVIA saw 232 million pounds of freight shipped through the airport, the most ever.