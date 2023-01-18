The Lehigh Valley International Airport bounced back in 2022 to pre-pandemic levels, accommodating more than 900,000 passengers.
Traffic reached 912,256 in 2022, just above the 911,970 people who used LVIA in 2019. The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority (LNAA), which runs the airport, uses 2019 as a benchmark year because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions imposed in March 2020.
In the first year of the pandemic, the airport served 390,764 passengers and use in 2021 started to rebound, reaching 752,111.
LNAA Executive Director Thomas Stoudt listed six destinations Wednesday that the airport is working on adding: Boston, Denver, Dallas, Las Vegas, Orlando and San Juan.
Just probably not this year. During Stoudt's annual update on the airport to Northampton County Council, he said 2023 is a year for airlines to continue recovering from the pandemic.
"They don't have the aircraft they need and they don't have the flight crew they need," Stoudt said of the airlines, adding that there will probably be no major route announcements for LVIA in 2023, as of now.
Air cargo continues to set records at LVIA, Stoudt said. Last year, 237,945,266 pounds of freight passed through the airport, 2.46% more than in 2021, making the airport a crucial part of the local economy.
"We continue to move a lot of valuables and materials and supplies in and out of our community," Stoudt said during his address at the county government center in Easton.
The airport's biggest project is on track for completion in five months, Stoudt said. Ground was broken for the $35 million terminal connector and new Transportation Security Administration checkpoint in May 2021.
"It's coming along, we're still on target for June," Stoudt said. The project is 72% complete, "on budget and on schedule." More than $18 million in federal and state grants, along with support of Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure and County Council, has helped LVIA progress, he said.
Lehigh Valley International is the fourth-largest airport in Pennsylvania, behind Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg. The airport authority also operates Queen City Airport in Allentown and Braden Airpark in Forks Township.
"Most departments are fully staffed and back to normal staffing levels," Stoudt said when asked about personnel. He said jobs are available and can be viewed on the airport website.
