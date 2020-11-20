LVIA reveals new Military Resource Center

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The men and women of the US armed forces now have a place to relax while waiting for flights at the Lehigh Valley International Airport.
The ribbon was cut Friday at the new Military Resource Center.
Airport officials say it was named after the late Makala Ashmar, who worked as part of the Lehigh-Northampton-Airport Authority.
She died in September after battling cancer.
Officials say she was the driving force behind the new center, which includes a lounge with chairs and a TV.