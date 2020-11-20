LVIA reveals new Military Resource Center

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The men and women of the US armed forces now have a place to relax while waiting for flights at the Lehigh Valley International Airport.

The ribbon was cut Friday at the new Military Resource Center.

Airport officials say it was named after the late Makala Ashmar, who worked as part of the Lehigh-Northampton-Airport Authority.

She died in September after battling cancer.

Officials say she was the driving force behind the new center, which includes a lounge with chairs and a TV.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.