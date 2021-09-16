HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley International Airport has scheduled two airfield closures in September to give crews time to complete pavement work.
LVIA has two scheduled airfield closures for Runway 6-24 reconstruction in September, which prohibits all fixed-wing aircraft arrivals and departures, according to a news release from the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority. The airport will continue to serve helicopter activity during the closures.
The first closure will be from Sept. 17 -19, and the second one is scheduled for Sept. 28 - 30.
“We will not have any flights arriving or departing the Airport during the 72-hour and 54-hour closure periods – respectively – in order to complete critical pavement work within the intersection of Runway 6-24 and Runway 13-31 as part of the $80+ million rehabilitation project,” said LNAA Executive Director Thomas R. Stoudt.
The LNAA also said Thursday the airport has seen summer passenger traffic rebound to near pre-pandemic levels this year.
From June - August, 267,508 passengers used LVIA, compared to the 274,431 travelers at the airport in the summer of 2019. LVIA saw a steep decline in 2020 of summer travelers due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the LNAA.
“It’s a travel surge that most industry experts didn’t predict, and certainly challenged airport staff, TSA, airlines, food and beverage concessions, and our facilities. I’m extremely proud of the entire airport team as everyone ensured an enjoyable customer experience. Thank you to the passengers for choosing us for their vacations and leisure getaways in 2021,” said Stoudt.
By the numbers, United reported a passenger traffic increase of 1,180%, Delta jumped 469%, Allegiant moved up 207%, and American finished 91% ahead of last August.
21,409,498 pounds of air cargo was processed through Lehigh Valley International Airport in August, an increase of 44.5% from Aug. 2020.
The Transportation Security Administration requires face masks for all individuals while at transportation hubs - including at LVIA through January 18, 2022.