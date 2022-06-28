Lehigh Valley International Airport

The Lehigh Valley International Airport saw its best passenger month in 18 years in May as the post-pandemic travel surge struck.

Todd Quann, director of finance and administration, said 83,502 people used the airport last month, the most since 2004. For 2022 to date, the Hanover Township (Lehigh County) airport is only 2.2% behind the same time period in 2019. Numbers from 2020 and 2021 are not good comparisons because the COVID-19 epidemic restricted travel.

Allegiant Air remains the dominant passenger carrier at LVIA. The discount airline offers nonstop flights to leisure destinations including Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head, South Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee, and the Florida cities of Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Punta Gorda, Sarasota and St. Petersburg.

Net income for the airport, year-to-date, is about $3.3 million, Quann said at a board meeting Tuesday of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority board of governors. The LNAA operates LVIA, Queen City Municipal Airport in Allentown and Braden Airpark in Forks Township. Some of the net income is from federal pandemic aid.

The board approved a plan to knock down nine unused structures at the airport.

Ryan Meyer, director of planning and programming for the airport authority, asked that the board approve a $374,775 contract for the Gordian Group of South Carolina to take down the structures and leave the sites clear and clean.

The original plan had been less ambitious, but Meyer said taking down more vacant buildings will be more efficient.

"We can save about $200,000 by doing the nine (structures) all at once," he said.

 
 
 

