Lehigh Valley International Airport set a record for cargo transport for the month of March: 23.7 million pounds.

That reflects the modern regional shipping economy. Most of the cargo was moved by Amazon.com Inc. and FedEx Corp., which operate huge facilities in the Lehigh Valley.



"For cargo, it's our best March on record," Thomas Stoudt, executive director of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, said Tuesday at the monthly meeting of the LNAA's Board of Governors. The LNAA runs LVIA, Queen City Airport in Allentown, and Braden Airpark in Forks Township.



The cargo increase over March 2022 was 31.7%, almost a third higher.



The board also discussed bus service, which takes passengers from LVIA to two huge airports within about a 75 minute-drive: Newark Liberty International and Philadelphia International.



Stoudt said passengers from American Airlines and United Airlines use buses to connect to flights out of the two big airports.



"We want to make sure we have great connectivity," Stoudt said. "The fact is, ABE is very close to two major hubs." There are many airports in the U.S. that are in the same situation, Stoudt said.



The airport served 78,500 passengers in March. Todd Quann, director of finance and administration, said that was the best March for passenger traffic since 2004. That total was up 7% over March 2022, and 3% over March 2019. The airport uses 2019 numbers, a pre-COVID 19 benchmark.



Allegiant, the leisure-air service that carries Lehigh Valley residents to the Sunbelt, leads the way, Quann said.



"Allegiant is still driving the engine," he said, although so-called "legacy carriers" are picking up. Legacy carriers include American, United and Delta, which operate hubs, while low-cost carriers such as Allegiant operate point-to-point networks.



The board also held elections, re-electing its three officers: Chairman John Hayes, Vice Chairman Glen Reibman, and Secretary/Treasurer Justin Grimshaw.