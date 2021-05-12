HARRISBURG, Pa. – Some airports in our area will receive state funding to help them make improvements such as increasing energy efficiency and expanding security checkpoints, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Lehigh Valley International Airport will receive $1.7 million to continue a terminal connector and security checkpoint expansion as well as enhance terminal commercial development connectivity.
Two airports in Bucks County will also receive money to help make upgrades. Doylestown Airport will receive $150,000 to repave and reseal aircraft parking areas and taxiways. Quakertown Airport will be able to use $150,000 to make exterior improvements and increase the energy efficiency of the terminal building.
In all, PennDOT will invest $10 million in state grant funds benefitting 12 airports across the state.
“Aviation plays a vital role in keeping our state’s economy moving,” Governor Wolf said. “These investments will help Pennsylvania’s airports operate safely, expand to meet current demands, and sustain growth well into the future.”