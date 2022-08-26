HANOVER TWP., Pa. - U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced Friday Lehigh Valley International Airport is receiving $6,869,431 in new infrastructure funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Casey continued to say the grant is an award from the Airport Improvement Program.

“When I visited the airport in March, I saw the progress they are making on the terminal connector and the new TSA check point for incoming passengers. With increased capacity at the terminal, the airport’s runways need to be able to keep up. This funding will ensure that happens," Casey wrote in a media release.

This funding will be used to rehabilitate the airport’s runways, including improving runway lighting to ensure safe operations.

With this funding, Lehigh Valley International Airport has received a total of $23,377,714 in federal investments since the start of 2021.