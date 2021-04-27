Passenger traffic at the Lehigh Valley International Airport soared in March compared to February, as pandemic restrictions ease throughout the U.S.
Thomas Stoudt, executive director of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, said Tuesday that 46,596 passengers used LVIA in March, up 77% from 26,299 in February. March passenger traffic also rose 4.8% compared to March 2020, when Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf issued his first COVID-19 emergency declaration.
Year-on-year comparisons to the peak pandemic months of 2020 may not be very meaningful for the rest of 2021. In April 2020, only 2,749 passengers, about 90 per day, used the Hanover Township, Lehigh County, airport as pandemic restrictions wiped out travel.
"Certainly, April was sort of the bottom of the curve last year," Stoudt told the airport authority board of governors at a mixed virtual/in-person meeting Tuesday. The LNAA controls LVIA, the Queen City Airport in Allentown and Braden Airpark, Forks Township.
One measure of passenger capacity, the number of scheduled seats, is projected to be up 5% in May over pre-pandemic May 2019. Delta Air Lines has started a third daily non-stop flight to Atlanta, Stoudt said, and Allegiant has restored service to Myrtle Beach. The task now is to bring back more passengers.
"We still need to fill those seats," Stoudt said.
Stoudt said cargo shipments also increased, from 14.3 million pounds in February to 17.3 million pounds in March.
The airport is now profitable for 2021 year-to-date, Todd Quann, director of finance and administration, told the board. However, that was the result of one-time revenue from the $638,000 sale of an easement to the Rockfeller Group. Rockefeller bought LNAA property earlier to develop a FedEx distribution hub and warehouses.
Quann said LVIA is ahead of its projected budget for 2021, and parking lot revenue is rising, after a year of COVID-19 that changed how the airport operates.
"Our expenses are at the point where we cannot lower them anymore without sacrificing safety and operations," Quann said.
The board of governors also approved a one-year contract extension with workers represented by Teamsters Local 773, granting the employees a 2% raise starting July 1.
The board chose its leadership for another year, keeping Matt Tuerk as chairman. John Hayes will be vice chairman; Brian Daems, secretary/treasurer; Tara Zrinski will be the Northampton County representative, and Michael Stershic will serve as Lehigh County's representative.
Tuerk thanked outgoing governor Glenn Geissinger for seven years of service on the board. The board will next meet May 25 at noon.