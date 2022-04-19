HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Some airports, including Lehigh Valley International Airport, have dropped their mask mandates after a federal judge ruling Monday.
LVIA said masks will no longer be enforced inside transportation hubs.
The change comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. The decision freed airlines, airports and other mass transportation systems to make their own decisions about requiring face coverings.
LVIA says all of the airlines flying out of its airport have suspended their mask requirement for domestic flights.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia International Airport is keeping its requirements in place, in accordance with the city's indoor mask mandate.