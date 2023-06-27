Lehigh Valley International Airport is bringing in a new concession operator that will sell national and local food, beverages, and goods.
Tailwind Hospitality will replace First Class Concessions as of Sept. 1. Its offerings will include food from Zekraft, which has three Lehigh Valley restaurants, and local craft beers. The gift shop will include regional favorites such as Josh Early Candies.
National brands will include Which Wich, a sandwich chain that has an Upper Macungie Township location. The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, which operates LVIA, approved a 15-year agreement with Tailwind on Tuesday.
Darren Betters, director of business development for the authority, said Tailwind will invest $2 million in the operation, and move the airport bar to the center of the concourse, providing more seating.
"I think we'll see a lot more support" from Tailwind, Betters said at Tuesday's meeting of the authority's board of governors. At the same time, he pointed out that options are limited.
"The world of concession operators for airports this size is pretty small," he said, but the authority staff was impressed with Tailwind's management team.
Tailwind started as a delicatessen in 2001 at the Aspen, Colorado, airport. In 2005, it took over the concessions at Wilmington (North Carolina) International Airport. Its corporate offices are in Wilmington and Denver, a destination recently added to the LVIA roster.
The company serves airports in 23 states, according to the Tailwind website. Among its clients are the airports in Erie, Pennsylvania; Amarillo, Texas, and Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Tailwind will pay the airport authority 12% of revenue.
