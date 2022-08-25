The Northampton Area School District's proposed elementary school does not present a safety hazard, an engineer for the district told the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.

The site of a playground at the school that may be built at the intersection of Route 329 and Seemsville Road in East Allen Township is an issue with the LVPC.

The commission, which reviews big projects in Northampton and Lehigh counties, said in its review that, "The current proposed location for the school playground is in the middle of the school bus parking lot with the access road running along the east and northern sections of the play area. Although there is a buffer area between the access road and the play area, small children would have to walk through an area designated for school buses to access the playground and this could be problematic."

The concern is misplaced, Arif Fazil of D'Huy Engineering, representing the Northampton district, said.

"That area is completely secured, completely controlled by gates," Fazil said. He said he attended the meeting at the request of Northampton Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik to make clear that safety issues have been addressed.

Fazil said he submitted revised drawings to the LVPC. Executive Director Becky Bradley said they were provided too late.

"You can't turn something into us on a Wednesday and expect this commission to have adequately reviewed it," she said Thursday evening. Bradley added during the virtual meeting that the commission's concerns about the location of the playground continue.

LVPC Vice Chairman Chris Amato raised the issue of the school infringing on an important Native American cultural area and was assured by Terry DeGroot of TerraForm Engineering, also representing the district, that the site will not be disturbed.

Commissioner Charles Elliott questioned how a project that will cover agricultural acreage could be consistent with the LVPC's regional plan "if the loss of farmland is of any material amount."

The district owns the land, and DeGroot said East Allen has given conditional approval to move ahead. About 78 acres of farmland would be used.



"Our proposed use is consistent with the requirements of the zoning ordinance," DeGroot said.

After minor changes to the review, it was approved. Amato did not vote because of a conflict; he said his wife teaches in the Northampton Area School District.

The commission does not, in most cases, approve or block development. Its professional staff reviews big projects proposed for Lehigh and Northampton counties and makes recommendations. Appointed commissioners go over the staff comments and sometimes make changes. Once the appointees approve the comments, they are sent to municipalities, which make final land-use decisions.

The Northampton school board has not yet approved the school, which would be part of a $70.4 million capital expenditure. The district has three buildings that are more than 100 years old and a fourth that opened in the 1950s.

According to a presentation made in June by the district, renovating schools and replacing administration buildings, without putting up the new school, would cost $69.3 million.

The school board must approve spending. Kovalchik said earlier this week that a decision on the new school may be made next year after bids are received.

The school district includes the boroughs of Bath, Chapman and Northampton, and the townships of Allen, East Allen, Lehigh and Moore.

The LVPC's next meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 22.