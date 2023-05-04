LVPC brings 9 reps to annual presentation at Northampton County Council meeting

EASTON, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission showed up at Northampton County Council's meeting Thursday with enough staff and representatives to field a baseball team: nine.
Or one for every councilmember, though with John Goffredo absent, the LVPC side outnumbered the home team, 9-8.
The event was the LVPC's report to the county. The commission reviews big projects proposed in Lehigh and Northampton counties, and provides recommendations on development. It also acts as a database for the region and can guide municipalities as they seek orderly development.
LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley reiterated points made earlier about growth in the region, with another 100,000 people expected to live in the region by 2050, a number she broke down to almost 10 per day, every day, until the population hits about 788,000 in 27 years.
At that rate, the 2050 population of the two counties will be 84% above the 429,000 who lived in the region in 1960.
"The LVPC does reviews in most every area of land use, environmental transportation and planning," Senior Community Planner Jillian Seitz said. In 2022, the LVPC completed more than 1,200 reviews — about four per day — she said.
Reviews have to be completed within 30 days of submission, Chief Planner Steve Neratko said. The plans submitted for Lou Pektor's River Pointe Logistics industrial park in Upper Mount Bethel Township were 3-and-a-half feet thick, Neratko said, requiring the commission to work through 2 inches of paper per day.
The commission also promotes environmental protection, Bradley said. The LVPC is working on a climate plan, focusing on reducing greenhouse gases.
Even with nine speakers, the LVPC wrapped up its annual presentation in 20 minutes.
"That probably seemed like a lot, but in reality, it just scratches the surface of what we were able to accomplish in 2022," Vice Chairman Chris Amato said, then thanking County Council, led by President Kerry Myers, and the administration, directed by County Executive Lamont McClure.
"I would be remiss if I didn't note that none of it would have been possible without your support," Amato said.
After the meeting, McClure said that while he objects to what he said are high salaries at the LVPC, he also considers the commission to have done some important work.
He continues to disagree with the move of the LVPC headquarters in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, to the Allentown waterfront. That move will cost another $120,000 annually, McClure said, just for the sake of "a cool space."
The meeting was routine, as far as Myers occupying the president's post, but different in that he was a Democrat at the last meeting. Myers switched to the Republican side last week to mount a write-in campaign to keep his District 2 seat. His nominating petition as a Democrat did not have the 250 valid signatures required, leaving fellow Democrat Kelly Keegan as the only person on the ballot for the May 16 primary election.
At the last meeting, Democrats held a 5-4 majority, with Myers, Vice President Ron Heckman, Lori Vargo Heffner, Tara Zrinski and Kevin Lott. The Republicans are Goffredo, Thomas Giovanni, John Cusick and John Brown, and now, Myers.
Council's next meeting will be Thursday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the government center at 669 Washington St. in Easton.
The meeting agenda and a link to a YouTube broadcast will be provided on the county website.