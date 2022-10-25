The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review a proposal for 508 new homes in Allen Township on Thursday.



The big Willow Brook Farm development in Allen Township was forwarded Tuesday by the LVPC's comprehensive planning committee to the full commission, which will meet Thursday.



The proposal is for 256 apartments, 27 single-family homes and 225 townhouses at Bullshead and Willowbrook roads.



"Traffic is the main problem with this project," committee Chairman Stephen Melnick said, and adding that "somebody's going to have to pick up the tab for increased maintenance" of roads.



The commission added language to its draft report noting that. Other concerns from the LVPC's staff review of Willow Brook Farm include pedestrian safety because Catasauqua High School and Wayne S. Grube Memorial Park are nearby, and access to public transit.



A nearby bridge is also a concern, according to the LVPC report: "The bridge on Willow Brook Road over Catasauqua Creek is a weight-restricted `open grate' bridge with no pedestrian accommodations (i.e., defined sidewalk). This is a concern with Catasauqua High School to the north of the bridge. It is recommended that a multimodal and pedestrian circulation plan be created to address students walking, riding, or rolling to school ... "



A traffic study indicates the development will generate 3,683 vehicle trips daily, with almost half of them coming from the 256 apartments.



The committee also went over a proposed ordinance for keeping chickens in Upper Saucon Township, and revisions to the City of Bethlehem's solar-panel rules.



The LVPC is an advisory body with a professional staff that reviews big projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties. Those staff comments are reviewed and sometimes altered by 37 appointed commissioners. After a vote by the appointees, the report is sent to the local municipality, which has the final say in land-use issues.