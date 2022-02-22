A $53.1 million tract in Palmer Township that was once used for spreading sludge may become the site of two warehouses.
A Lehigh Valley Planning Commission committee reviewed Tuesday MRP Industrial's plan for building at the southwest corner of Main Street and Van Buren Road. MRP, a Baltimore-based developer, plans two warehouses, one of 395,860-square-feet and the other covering 249,600 square feet.
LVPC members often slam new warehouse projects, but the committee did not discuss this one at length. The full commission will review the proposal at a virtual meeting Thursday at 7 p.m.
The warehouses are planned for an industrial area near a Route 33 interchange, the LVPC's staff notes said. The commission's professional staff reviews plans. The commissioners vote on the reviews, not on whether projects proceed. The final approval on development is in most cases left up to each municipality.
The Nazareth Borough Municipal Authority used to spread sludge on the Palmer land and now plans to deposit it on a preserved farm in Plainfield Township. It sold the Palmer Township land for $53.1 million in December. David Colver, who was then leader of the township board of supervisors, said at the time that the price might be a Lehigh Valley record. There are similar uses nearby, including an Amazon warehouse.
During the comprehensive planning committee meeting Tuesday, Commissioner Tara Zrinski raised the issue of whether the former use of the land as a dumping ground might affect the health of warehouse workers. Zrinski, a Democrat, is also a Northampton County Commissioner and a Pennsylvania state Senate candidate for the 14th District.
LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley said that issue goes beyond the commission's county planning role, but she said the staff will make inquiries.
"We're not liable in anyway, anyhow, as an advisory body," Bradley said.
The committee also passed the Posh Properties commercial development for 1900 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township, to the full commission meeting Thursday. That development would replace a vacant office building with a daycare center, car wash, new office space, bank, retail store and a Chipotle restaurant. The Posh plan would cover about 27,000 square feet.
A plan to improve the Southern Lehigh School District stadium at 3715 Preston Lane in Upper Saucon Township also was moved forward. The field surface will be enlarged, and track and south grandstands will be replaced.
Details and a link to the LVPC's Thursday meeting are available at the commission's website.
