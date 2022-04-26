Building three warehouses at the former Air Products and Chemicals Inc. headquarters may create a traffic disaster, according to a Lehigh Valley Planning Commission member.
The three proposed buildings would cover 2.61 million square feet at 7201 Hamilton Blvd. in Upper Macungie Township. The maker of industrial gases moved last year to a new building last year, leaving the old base available for development.
"The traffic problems are insurmountable, in my opinion," Commissioner Percy Dougherty said during a meeting of the LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee on Tuesday.
The LVPC draft report by Senior Community Planner Jillian Seitz noted that the development would add traffic to Cetronia Road, Trexlertown Road, Route 100, Route 22, Schantz Road and Tilghman Street. Cetronia Road should be realigned, according to her review. The comments reviewed Tuesday are subject to change and are not final until approved by the full commission at a virtual meeting Thursday at 7 p.m.
Executive Director Becky Bradley reminded the commissioners again that the LVPC is an advisory body. It does not promote one land use over another or make final decisions on development. Its professional staff reviews plans and makes suggestions, which are then approved, sometimes with additions, by appointed commissioners. Municipalities receive the LVPC comments and make final land-use decisions.
Dougherty conceded that the site is suitable for warehouses, but that the local roads are not prepared to handle the congestion. The former Air Products headquarters is three miles from Route 78.
Commissioner Chris Amato also raised the issue of safety, but again, the LVPC can only make recommendations. Owners of private property have the right to develop it within local zoning guidelines.
"The scale of the proposed development is not suitable," Seitz wrote. The report also notes that the current plan includes only one entrance, off Cetronia Road. She recommended a second entrance.
Commissioners including Dougherty also said the proposed removal of a solar farm at the site is a step backward.
The committee moved the Air Products proposal to the full commission for review Thursday. Once approved, the comments will be forwarded to Upper Macungie.
Two warehouses proposed along Route 100 in Lowhill Township are also potential traffic hazards, Commissioner Bob Elbich said.
Also moved along for further review Thursday is another Palmer Township warehouse plan, this one for five buildings covering 1.1 million square feet total at 1571 Van Buren Road. The first phase of that development would include three buildings. Phase Two would first relocate a stone farmhouse at the site, and then add two more warehouses.
That plan is "generally consistent" with the commission's blueprint for the region, known FutureLV: The Regional Plan, because it is near Route 33 and it is in a warehousing area.