Keeping chickens at home may be portrayed as healthy and earth-friendly, but the practice may not be for the faint of heart.



At times, it may indeed be "fowl." Chickens are messy and they indulge in cannibalism. Then when they "retire" from laying eggs, there is no gravy train, just a soup pot.



Lehigh Valley Planning Commission attorney Gary Asteak, a self-professed "chicken man," said Tuesday that a poultry ordinance proposed for residential parts of Upper Saucon Township overreaches and defies economic sense. The commission stepped out of its usual development and building mode to talk about birds during a meeting of its comprehensive planning committee.



Asteak objected to this sentence: "Should there be a question of the health of any animals, they (inspectors) shall have the authority to require an examination by a veterinarian, and such examination will be at the expense of the owner."



"The proper action would be to simply turn it into soup," Asteak said. He said chickens cost about $6.50 and taking one to a veterinarian might cost 20 times that, more than $100. He pointed out that the township has no similar authority to require an owner to take a dog, man's best friend, to a veterinarian.



"I think (the ordinance) imposes too much discretion on the inspector with respect to health issues," Asteak said.



That may just be the beginning. As the City of Bethlehem continues to review a proposal for backyard chickens, the potential for noise, vermin and smell have been noted, but there is a lot more to ponder.



The Penn State Extension program, which gives advice on agricultural issues, notes that chickens are not nice to other chickens. They will eat their pen mates.



Cannibalism in chickens is "the act of one bird consuming a part of the body of another individual of the same species." Unlike people, chickens do not go after the meaty parts, they favor pecking at bleeding wounds, toes and other vulnerable areas.



"There are no firm guidelines for prevention of cannibalistic behavior," according to the Penn State article. It continues, "In a short time, the cannibalistic behavior can become vicious. Such a learned behavior is very difficult to eradicate from a flock."



Egg layers that escape from being eaten by their fellow chickens do not go on to enjoy their golden years.



"Most commercial layers are kept for 2-3 years as their egg production decreases after this time," according to the University of Wisconsion's extension program.



When they stop laying, they stop living.



"You may butcher laying hens for home consumption, but as their genetics are for egg production, their meat is tough and there is not as much of it compared to a meat-type chicken," according to the university's "Life Cycle of a Laying Hen" article. "Stewing laying hen meat makes it more edible, as does using it in soups."



ThePoultrySite, the news site of the industry, is blunt: "The commercial value of spent laying hens has long been considered negligible."



Old hens are considered a byproduct to be euthanized and converted into stew, soup or pet food. Some are put into compost piles, according to the website.



After Asteak's comments, LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley said the staff will review its comments on the proposed ordinance before Thursday's meeting of the full commission. The commission can comment on the ordinance, but its passage is up to Upper Saucon Township.



Also Tuesday, the comprehensive planning committee reviewed a plan for 508 new housing units in Allen Township.



The LVPC is an advisory body with a professional staff that reviews big projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties. Those staff comments are reviewed and sometimes altered by 37 appointed commissioners. After review, the final report is sent to the local municipality, which has the final say in land-use issues.