The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission denounced the Dutch Springs development proposal for an hour on Thursday, but it can do nothing to stop the construction of warehouses at the water park.
"This is a project that is striking at the core and quality of life of the Lehigh Valley," Chairman Greg Zebrowski said, but added, "We do not have the legal authority (to block it)."
Zebrowski blamed "19th century" Pennsylvania laws that favor developers over communities.
Trammell Crow Co. plans to build two warehouses, each covering almost 300,000 square feet, at the 4733 Hanoverville Road site in Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships. Municipalities make final land-use decisions, but they have no legal recourse, either.
The land is privately owned and its industrial zoning allows warehouses.
Whitehall Township Mayor Michael Harakal said reality must be faced.
"If the communities should choose to fight this, they're going to lose and they're going to spend a lot of money doing it," he said. "We've been through this in Whitehall. The zoning law is, what it is."
Financially, that fight would not be much of a contest. Lower Nazareth's 2020 budget was $4.6 million. CBRE Group Inc., which owns Trammell Crow, had 2020 revenue of $23.8 billion, about 5,000 times as much. CBRE shares closed Thursday at $93.64, near their 52-week high.
Warehouses were slammed like a pinata during the meeting, but the warehousing and trucking industries provide about 10% of Lehigh Valley jobs, according to a Workforce Board Lehigh Valley study.
A resident and the leader of a New York City scuba diving group objected to the loss of the water park during the meeting, but public comments about recreation do not play a role in land-use decisions. Dutch Springs is popular with divers through the Northeast.
Trammell Crow has offered to give the 51-acre quarry to local government to keep it open for recreation, but Lower Nazareth Township Manager Lori Stauffer said her community is not prepared to take on the costs and liability.
"Our insurance premiums were going to at least double," she said, and only boating and fishing would be allowed. "This would be a very costly park for the township to maintain."
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure has proposed a potential swap: Some government entity would take over the quarry and the liability, if Trammell Crow would build only one warehouse.
Commissioner Stephen Melnick said that even if the quarry is kept open to the public, other issues such as traffic, diesel emissions and damage to roads will remain.
LVPC staff comments about road congestion, a bridge that is not fit for truck travel and damage to quality of life will be sent to both townships, but again, the zoning accommodates warehouses and the land is privately owned. Stuart Schooley and Janes Wells Schooley bought the site in 1980 for $97,662 and created the water park.
When asked about barring trucks from roads, LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley said, "Legally, you cannot bar truck traffic from any road" without an engineering study.
The commission has reviewed many warehouse projects, but the prospect of losing what many residents consider to be a Lehigh Valley gem cast a pall over the meeting. Seeing fields of corn disappear disturbs residents, but losing a landmark is worse.
"Do companies realize that people actually live here and work here and conduct businesses here and raise their families here," pondered Commissioner Chris Amato. "We are running out of space."
The commission ultimately voted for the staff's recommendations, which said that while the Trammell Crow plan is generally consistent with the region's "General Land Use Plan Map," it has many faults.
Before the vote, Commissioner William McGee reminded anyone listening to the virtual meeting that the vote was just for the staff review. The professional staff reviews plans, and the appointed commissioners vote on sending the recommendations on to municipalities.
"We're not voting for this project, we're voting for the recommendations," he said.
At the start of the meeting, the commission reflected on the legacy of Mike Kaiser, who died last week at age 82. Kaiser led the LVPC for 45 years.
"Mike had tremendous impact on the Valley," said Commissioner Percy Dougherty, crediting Kaiser with saving farmland, building highways and promoting environmental causes before "green" issues were popular.
"Mike was way ahead of his time," Dougherty said. "It's really sad to see a giant passing. I will really miss him."
The full packet for Thursday night's meeting is available online.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23. See the LVPC's website for details.