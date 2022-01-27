The River Pointe Logistics Park plan for development in Upper Mount Bethel Township drew lots of criticism Thursday, but even one of its most avid opponents conceded a big problem with trying to block it.
"It was zoned for industry," township resident Charles Cole said of the land along the Delaware River. He spoke during a virtual meeting of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
Cole and other residents routinely attend meetings to oppose Lou Pektor's industrial development, but Upper Mount Bethel's board of supervisors has approved the plan. Environmental permits and other hurdles remain, and a court challenge lingers.
The township set the zoning of the acreage for industrial use years ago, and the land is privately owned. Many residents have complained that their rural lifestyle is at risk from the development.
Another opponent, Richard Wilford-Hunt, asked the LVPC to hold UMBT supervisors "to task."
The regional planning commission has no authority over elected officials, nor does it have the power to block River Pointe. The LVPC's professional staff prepares recommendations for developments, which are voted on by appointed commissioners from Lehigh and Northampton counties.
Thursday's review focused on one River Pointe proposal, a 388,800-square-foot building at 5027 River Road near Portland Borough. LVPC Senior Community Planner Jillian Seitz's recommendations to Upper Mount Bethel included comments about how the building will mar the view of the Delaware River and inflict more traffic on an area ill-prepared for additional vehicles.
The commissioners then teed off on the proposal despite their inability to stop it.
"This is a fiscally insolvent plan for Upper Mount Bethel," Vice Chairman Chris Amato said.
The development is a danger to the environment, he said, and presents risks to public health and safety. He added that the development could be an impediment to updating the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area to national park status.
"I'm totally disgusted with these small municipalities whose officials just do this to get more taxes," Commissioner Jack McGorry said. He said the LVPC should label the entire development as "ridiculous."
Issues involving Interstate 80 across the river in New Jersey were raised. The commission has no authority of Garden State issues.
After Amato pointed out that the commissioners vote to approve staff recommendations on proposals, not developments themselves, the staff recommendations were passed and will be forwarded to Upper Mount Bethel.
Lehigh University solar field
A "green" solar field development at Lehigh University's Goodman athletic complex in Bethlehem received a generally favorable recommendation from the LVPC, though two neighbors objected because they will see solar panels from their homes. The land near Lehigh's baseball field is zoned for institutional use and could have been used for large buildings.
The planning commission recommended a berm with trees to block views from residences. The solar field will cover 14.5 acres.
Glendon trailer leasing
The LVPC approved with little discussion a plan for PennStro Leasing to put a 1,260-square-foot office building and a gravel area for trailer leasing on Hilton Avenue in the Borough of Glendon.
PennStro recently acquired the 5.6 acres for $1.2 million. The acreage is near Interstate 78. In the case of certain small communities, including Glendon, the commission acts as municipal planners rather than making recommendations.
The next meeting will take place Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. and will be held virtually. See the LVPC website for details and a link to the meeting.