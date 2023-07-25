The huge warehouse proposed for Bethlehem Township threatens to cause traffic problems, members of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission said Tuesday.



Trammell Crow, the developer of warehouses on the site of the former Dutch Springs waterpark, proposes an 866,350-square-foot building at 1600 Freemansburg Ave. The building would be split diagonally by the Bethlehem Township/Freemansburg border. Township zoning allows for warehouse development at the site and the developer is part of a company with immense resources.



Unlike many warehouse proposals, this is not a big box that will cover a farm field that commuters drive by. It will occupy a 45-acre tract near the City of Bethlehem and on a major east/west corridor, potentially adding traffic in Lower Saucon Township and Hellertown.



There are at least 15 intersections on Freemansburg Avenue between the site and Route 33 to the east, Stephen Melnick, chairman of the LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee, said at a meeting Tuesday.



"Obviously, Freemansburg Avenue is going to become a major artery heading east," Melnick said, forecasting "a major, major traffic problem."



The route east includes the double T-junctions of Freemansburg Avenue and Farmersville Road, dubbed "the worst intersection in Bethlehem Township" in 2021 by John Merhottein, president of the township's board of commissioners. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is working on a better crossing at the site, perhaps in 2027.



Warehouses are an allowed use on the land, which has been a quarry and a dump for "clean fill" such as dirt. The current owner is Barnsdale Associates, based in Bethlehem. The late Angelo Villani once owned the property, according to Northampton County records.



Developer Trammell Crow is a subsidiary of CBRE Group Inc., the largest commercial real estate company in the world and a financial powerhouse. CBRE's 2022 revenue was $30.8 billion. Bethlehem Township's spending plan for 2023 totals $20.4 million, while the Borough of Freemansburg's annual budget is $1.6 million.



In other words, CBRE's revenue in seven hours exceeds the combined budgets of the two towns.



Trammell Crow has submitted a 61-page plan for the site, showing more than 500 parking spaces and 74 truck-docking positions. The traffic estimate is for 1,481 daily vehicle trips: 961 by passenger cars, 520 by trucks.



In Freemansburg, there is concern about big trucks using Main Street to reach I-78.



While most traffic would head east, LVPC Commissioner John Gallagher, who is also a Bethlehem Township commissioner, said trucks could take Freemansburg Avenue west to Stefko Boulevard, then to Route 412 to reach I-78. That would keep some traffic out of Bethlehem Township.



Freemansburg Avenue is already busy, Gallagher said.



"It's so congested that we get complaints all the time from residents," he said. Crossing the intersections at rush hour is difficult now, he said.



The review of the project by the LVPC's professional staff said the plan must address the visual and noise impact of the development. It will be a few hundred feet from homes on Washington Street in Freemansburg, Livingston Street in the City of Bethlehem.



The city is also concerned, Darlene Heller, Bethlehem's director of planning and zoning, said at the meeting.



"It abuts the city, it abuts a residential development and obviously we sould be concerned from the point of view of traffic generation," she said.



The committee passed the staff review of the project to the full commission, which will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. The meeting agenda and a link to attend will be available on the LVPC website.



The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission is an advisory body that has a professional staff that reviews plans, and appointed commissioners from Lehigh and Northampton counties who discuss and sometimes change staff recommendations.



The commissioners vote on the staff reviews, not on whether projects can proceed. Final land-use decisions are up to municipalities.

The warehouse plan is being reviewed by Bethlehem Township.



The LVPC also reviewed plans for a warehouse in Allen Township and an expansion of St. Luke's University Health Network's Bethlehem Township campus.