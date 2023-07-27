The proposal for a huge warehouse on Freemansburg Avenue drew a lot of fire from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission on Thursday, but the LVPC has no authority to stop it.
Local governments can't do much about it either.
Trammell Crow Co.'s proposal for an 866,350-square-foot warehouse straddling the border of Bethlehem Township and Freemansburg shows again that property rights and zoning — not public opinion — shape development. The 45-acre tract is privately owned and zoning ordinances allow warehouses, regardless of whether Freemansburg Avenue can handle more truck traffic.
Commissioners took turns denouncing the plan during the virtual meeting, but the LVPC is an advisory body. Land-use decisions are made by municipalities, and LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley said that if Bethlehem Township of Freemansburg rejected the project, "that would probably result in some legal action."
Trammell Crow is part of CBRE Group Inc., the world's biggest commercial real estate company. CBRE had $30.8 billion in revenue in 2022.
"This is going to create a traffic nightmare," Commissioner Stephen Melnick said. He said there are 15 intersections between the 1600 Freemansburg Ave. site and Route 33 to the east. Those include residential areas, commercial strips and St. Luke's University Health Network's Anderson Campus.
"It's going to become a nightmare if this project moves forward," he said. The LVPC's review of the plan says the warehouse would generate 1,481 daily vehicle trips, with 520 of them by trucks.
"Freemansburg Avenue heading to Route 33 is already a nightmare," said John Gallagher, who also is a member of Bethlehem Township's Board of Commissioners.
"Can we not state at the end of this discussion that the planning commission thinks this is a terrible idea?" Commissioner Jack McGorry asked.
The warehouse would send a lot of traffic east on Freemansburg Avenue to Route 33, but trucks could go east to Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem, or try to squeeze down Main Street in Freemansburg. Adjacent communities such as the City of Bethlehem and Lower Saucon have no say in the process.
The commissioners settled on noting, "This project is substantially inconsistent" with FutureLV, the commissioners' regional plan. That comment and staff recommendations will be sent to the host towns and the developer.
The land is a former quarry that is owned by Barnsdale Associates of Bethlehem. The land has been used a dump for "clean fill" and for recycling. The late Angelo Villani owned the land, which was later passed to Barnsdale at no cost, according to Northampton County records.
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission is an advisory body that has a professional staff that reviews plans, and appointed commissioners from Lehigh and Northampton counties who discuss and sometimes change staff recommendations.
The commissioners vote on the staff reviews, not on whether projects can proceed. Final land-use decisions are up to municipalities.
The LVPC also reviewed plans for a warehouse in Allen Township and an expansion of St. Luke's University Health Network's Bethlehem Township campus.