Two warehouses proposed for Palmer Township land that went from being a sludge dump to a $53.1 million bonanza are "generally consistent" with the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission's regional goals.
The LVPC approved recommendations for two warehouses planned by MRP Industrial, a Baltimore-based developer. They will be built at the southwest corner of Main Street and Van Buren Road in Palmer.
The Nazareth Borough Municipal Authority turned its sludge dump into gold in December, when it sold the 49.5 acres to MRP for $53.1 million, more than $1 million per acre. The sewer agency bought a preserved farm in Plainfield Township for $850,000 as a new sludge-spreading site.
"This location is suitable for freight mobility," according to a review presented by Senior Community Planner Jillian Seitz. One warehouses will cover 395,860 square feet and the other will take up 249,600 square feet.
The land is within a half-mile of the Route 33 interchange and is near an Amazon warehouse. Recommendations included minor points, such as adding sidewalks on Main Street and bicycle racks at each building.
When Commissioner Tara Zrinski asked for the LVPC to request environmental studies to determine whether human waste could cause health problems for future workers, Executive Director Becky Bradley noted that the commission is an advisory body and cannot dictate such reviews.
Palmer Director of Planning Cynthia Carman Kramer said the issue has already been considered.
"The township shares your concerns about the environmental issues on this property," she said.
Zrinski then asked about whether the proposed buildings could accommodate solar panels, and Bradley noted, "That is also not our purview."
Zrinski is also a member of Northampton County Council and running for the Democratic Party's nomination in the 14th state Senate district.
The commissioners also discussed changing the review letter's language to "strongly encourages" environmental review versus just "encourages."
The commission does not, in most cases, approve projects. Its professional staff reviews plans and makes recommendations to be voted on by the appointed commissioners. The review letters are then sent to municipalities, which make land-use decisions.
The Palmer plan for more than 600,000 square feet of warehouses fit into Bradley's later comments on development interest in Northampton County versus Lehigh County.
"Northampton County has more farmland and open spaces nearer to roadway infrastructure," she said, and that attracts developers. "Northampton County is more likely to see development pressure, especially for large-lot multi-acre developments" for better, or worse.
The commission also approved staff comments that were generally favorable to Posh Properties at 1900 Sullivan Trail in Forks Township. That plan would replace a vacant office building with about 27,000 square feet of commercial space for a daycare center, car wash, offices, bank, retail space and a Chipotle Mexican Grill with a drive-thru lane.
The meeting ended after 2 hours and 17 minutes. The LVPC's next meeting will be Thursday, March 24, at 7 p.m. Details of the agenda and a link will be placed on the commission's website.