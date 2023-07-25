A warehouse proposed for Allen Township would generate more than 600 vehicle trips per day, according to Lehigh Valley Planning Commission estimates.



The building is planned for 770 Savage Road, on land that is now a farm and residence, with some storage containers.



The site may also have some buried baseball history, according to an Allen Township resident.





Robert Walsh, who spoke at an LVPC committee meeting Tuesday, asked about whether environmental studies have been completed at the site.



Walsh said the site was once a quarry that now contains debris from old Yankee Stadium. That Bronx, New York landmark, known as the House that Ruth Built in honor of pitcher and slugger Babe Ruth, was the site of Yankee home games from 1923 through 2008.



The commission is not an enforcement body, the LVPC's Steve Neratko said. Neratko, the chief community and regional planner, said such studies are up to municipalities, but he said the LVPC will do some research on the former quarry.



LVPC Vice Chairman Chris Amato said traffic from the warehouse could wind up crossing a small Northampton County bridge nearby, and trucks would go past Allen Township's baseball fields.



Proposed truck routes are not known at this time, according to the commission's staff. The site is close to Weaversville Road, which is already congested.



The LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee discussed the Allen Township plan, along with a warehouse proposed for Bethlehem Township and Freemansburg, at the meeting. Also reviewed were the proposed expansion of St. Luke's University Hospital Network in Bethlehem Township, and Lower Saucon Township's plan for a zoning change that would allow for landfill expansion.



The full commission will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. to discuss issues raised Tuesday. The agenda and a link to the meeting will be on the LVPC website.



The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission is an advisory body with a staff that reviews plans for big projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties. It also has 37 appointed commissioners who discuss the reviews and sometimes suggest changes.



The commission votes on the staff reviews, not on whether projects can proceed. Final land-use decisions are up to local municipalities.