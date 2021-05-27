The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission on Thursday reviewed a 420,000-square-foot building proposed for Upper Mount Bethel Township and found fault with just about everything.
"I don't even know where to begin," Commissioner Stephen Melnick said of developer Lou Pektor's proposal for 303 Demi Road in the River Pointe Commerce Park.
That is exactly what Commissioner Chris Amato said last July when the LVPC reviewed township zoning changes that helped pave the way for the 13-building development.
The LVPC staff report said accommodations for trucks are not sufficient, emergency access is inadequate, environmental threats are not addressed and nearby roads and bridges are not ready for more traffic. The Demi Road plan was the first LVPC review of a specific building at River Pointe.
Pektor owns 725 acres on the eastern edge of Upper Mount Bethel near the Delaware River. The land is zoned for industrial use. Pektor's representatives contend that River Pointe will use just 2% of the township's land, create thousands of jobs and generate millions of dollars in tax revenue.
CBRE Group Inc., the leasing agent for River Pointe, described the Upper Mount Bethel Township development last year as "the largest planned industrial park on the Eastern seaboard." The development will provide more than 5 million square feet of industrial space.
The Demi Road building is identified as a "logistics center," a term Commissioner Susan Lawless found to be vague.
"You're just going to have warehouse jobs so don't promise us anything," she said. Lawless also said traffic studies for the development "are worthless."
Jillian Seitz, the LVPC's senior community planner, said without public water service, the development will not support high-paying jobs. That has been a frequent LVPC comment on warehouse plans: Lack of sufficient utility and road improvements when they are built means the buildings will not support better jobs in the future.
LVPC Chairman Greg Zebrowski said the plan ignores township residents' concerns. At mass outdoor meetings last year, residents said Pektor's plan threatens their rural way of life. Zebrowski also said that as warehouses become more automated, truck traffic will increase.
Traffic from the warehouse to and from the east will cross the Portland-Columbia Toll Bridge to connect to Interstate 80. LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley said the transportation departments of Pennsylvania and New Jersey have both expressed concern about additional traffic from River Pointe.
Upper Mount Bethel resident Charles Cole used a sanitized version of a crude expression to express his thoughts on the industrial park: "Excrement happens."
The commission voted to approve the staff review of River Pointe. Those comments will be sent to Upper Mount Bethel's planning commission.
The LVPC does not approve or reject developments. Its professional staff reviews plans and evaluates whether they meet regional objectives. The appointed commissioners then review those comments, make suggestions, and vote to approve the review, not the development.
Warehouse redevelopment in Forks Township
The commission also approved the staff review of a plan for a 220,000-square-foot warehouse at 600 Kuebler Road in Forks Township. That project is a "redevelopment," taking the place of a 175,000-square-foot building that will be demolished. That part of Forks was mostly farmland years ago.
"This area was once almost entirely agricultural and now includes both existing and proposed industrial development," Samantha Smith, chief community planner, wrote in her comments.
The site is already used for industry, so the plan is "generally consistent" with FutureLV, the LVPC's blueprint for land use in Lehigh and Northampton counties.
The commission met virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The full meeting agenda is available online.
The next LVPC meeting will be June 24 at 7 p.m. Visit the LVPC website for more information.