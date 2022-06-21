ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Demolition of the Neuweiler Brewery in Allentown to make way for apartments and retail space is a commendable use of an urban site for high-density housing, according to a Lehigh Valley Planning Commission review.
But, the residential and commercial use on North Front Street should be balanced with appreciation for the history of the old brewery on the west bank of the Lehigh River, LVPC's professional staff says.
Manhattan Building Co. plans to demolish most of the structures at the 3.8-acre site in favor of a seven-story development with 37,967 square feet of retail space and 306 apartments, with 358 parking spaces.
The LVPC is in this case an advisory body, and final land use decisions are up to the City of Allentown.
"The structures to be demolished hold considerable local and culture value," according to a report from Steve Neratko, the LVPC's chief community and regional planner.
The Neuweiler Brewery was completed in 1913. That history should be respected, according to the review.
"While the redevelopment of the area is important, attempts should be made to protect elements of the site that can be preserved," Neratko wrote.
In its heyday, Neuweiler made lager, ales, bock beer, porter and other brews. That was in an era when breweries were regional or local. Neuweiler closed in 1968 as national beer companies began to dominate the market.
The brewery site on the west bank of the Lehigh River is in an area of row homes, with a small park to the south.
The Neuweiler proposal was moved ahead with little discussion during a meeting of the LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee on Tuesday.
Commissioner Stephen Melnick asked if any of the 306 apartments will be set side as "affordable" lodgings, and was told that all units will go at market rates.
The full commission will vote on the recommendations at a virtual meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. After that vote, the report will be sent to Allentown.
The LVPC board members vote only on the recommendations, not on whether projects can or should proceed.