The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission is using the public's input to get a better sense of your priorities and how to best allocate the more than $4 billion in infrastructure money coming our way over the next few decades, sharing the results of their new, transportation needs assessment survey.

"We had over 1000 responses to the transportation needs assessment survey covering 60 of the 62 municipalities in the Lehigh Valley, which we're really proud of," said Hannah Milagio, Program Associate for Community Engagement with the planning commission. She says just under 90% are still using passenger vehicles, but a growing number are using alternatives.

"So people are using the trails, the buses, the sidewalks, to get to places."

Public transit ridership is steadily increasing, but still down compared to pre-COVID levels, expanding public transit and connecting neighborhoods to employment centers were the top two transit objectives.

When asked to order eight priorities and concerns, "traffic flow" was number one. Surprisingly, freight was ranked second to last at number seven.

"I think that kind of put a new spin on how we're thinking about freight and how we're thinking about planning for the future of the region as it relates to truck traffic," Milagio said.

Participants were also asked to break up $100 to put toward different goals. Quality remains most important with $35 put toward roads and bridges, but respondents also seem increasingly concerned with safety and extreme weather.

"About 24 of those dollars were going to walking and rolling access, so things like sidewalks and crosswalks," Milagio said. "Then another $23 into infrastructure resilience. So, we're looking ahead in terms of climate change."