The proposed expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill in Lower Saucon Township is probably going to move forward. Even opponents of the plan say that, after a 4-1 preliminary vote by township council.

That did not stop township Councilwoman Priscilla deLeon from taking her case against expansion to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission on Thursday.

The 33-year veteran of council went through some history of the landfill and reasons not to allow it to expand, all for naught. The LVPC has no authority to stop the plan.

"What are we leaving for the next generation?" deLeon said of the 275.7-acre expansion.

The expansion includes the rezoning of land to "light industrial" from rural residential and changes to the township zoning ordinance.

The planning commission's professional staff reviewed the plan and found fault with it. The expansion does not conform to the LVPC's plan for the region, known as FutureLV.

At the same time, the LVPC has no authority to stop it. The commission's job is to review big plans proposed for Lehigh and Northampton counties, make recommendations and send those to municipalities. The LVPC's professional staff makes the suggestions, which are voted on by appointed commissioners. The commission votes on the reviews, not on land-use plans.

LVPC Vice Chairman Chris Amato referred to the expansion as a "travesty" that will mar scenic views along the Lehigh River.

"I hope they're listening to the voting public," he said of Lower Saucon's council, which is due to vote again on the plan next month.

Unfortunately for expansion opponents, fees from the landfill will provide about a quarter of the township's operating budget in 2023 and without new acreage, it may close within a few years. That would end the flow of money.

The landfill is along the northern edge of the township, not close to Lower Saucon's biggest population centers. It is off Applebutter Road, not far from the City of Bethlehem's sewage plant.

The commissioners did add a comment recommending that methane from the landfill be captured. "Carbon capture" is a technique to fend off global warming. The fuel can be used to generate electricity or be "sequestered," a term for placing it into the ground.

The commissioners were more favorable about an update to Lower Mount Bethel Township's comprehensive plan. The township proposes to preserve open space and farmland, retaining LMBT's rural character.

"They're really on the right track," Commissioner Stephen Melnick, head of the LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee, said.

The LVPC's next meeting will be held Thursday, Dec. 22, at 11 a.m. The agenda and a link to a stream of the meeting will be posted on the commission's website.