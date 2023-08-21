DeSales University's plan for a 7,760-square-foot "welcome center" will be reviewed Tuesday by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
The university in Upper Saucon Township proposes the new center off Station Ave. The LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee will discuss the proposal Tuesday at a virtual meeting and again Thursday when the full commission meets.
The LVPC's draft review of the DeSales plan favors the sidewalk connections for pedestrians and accessibility that suits the Americans with Disabilities Act.
"This design allows anyone using a mobility device to quickly access the walkway safely after parking," according to the report. The staff review advises DeSales to carry out testing at the site "to minimize environmental impacts of development." The location is in the Saucon Creek watershed.
DeSales is a Catholic university on a 550-acre campus in Center Valley. According to its website, it has 3,016 students.
This week's LVPC agenda is lengthy, with a potential 332,240-square-foot expansion of the Americold warehouse at 7150 Ambassador Drive in Upper Macungie Township on the agenda. That warehouse is near Tilghman Street and close to the intersection of Route 22 and Route 100.
Atlanta-based Americold Realty Trust is the largest Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that focuses on cold storage of food. It operates more than 1.5 billion cubic feet of refrigerated storage space.
The commission will also discuss the potential rezoning of four parcels of land, total about 8.8 acres, in Lower Saucon Township. The land is east of Route 378 and north of Colesville Road. The proposal is to change the zoning from Rural Suburban to General Business.
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission is an advisory body with a professional staff that reviews big projects proposed in Lehigh and Northampton counties. After the staff goes over a plan, the LVPC's 37 appointed commissioners discuss their recommendations, sometimes alter them, and then vote on the reviews.
The LVPC does not vote on whether projects should proceed. Its reviews are sent to developers and local municipalities for consideration. Final land-use decisions are up to local governments.
The Comprehensive Planning Committee will meet at noon on Tuesday, and the full commission will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday. Both meetings are virtual and open to the public.
Agendas and links to the webcasts are available on the LVPC website. Agendas are subject to change.
LVPC to consider DeSales `welcome center,' Upper Macungie warehouse expansion, Lower Saucon zoning
DeSales University's plan for a 7,760-square-foot "welcome center" will be reviewed Tuesday by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
Tags
- Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County, Pennsylvania
- Lehigh Valley Planning Commission
- Lvpc's Comprehensive Planning Committee
- Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County, Pennsylvania
- Desales University, Pennsylvania
- Center Valley
- Saucon Creek
- Americold Warehouse
- Upper Saucon Township
- Lower Saucon Township
- Desales University
- Americold Realty Trust
- Atlanta
- Food
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Former Allentown HR Director who says he plans to file a lawsuit for wrongful termination speaks out
- 2 restaurants, bank nearing completion in Easton area
- Crews setting up ahead of Great Allentown Fair, set to begin Aug. 30
- Event in Bethlehem gives families in-need the opportunity to stock up on school supplies, food
- Fun murals draw attention at Lehigh Valley farm
- ASD welcomes back faculty, staff at PPL Center, ahead of upcoming school year
- LVPC to consider DeSales `welcome center,' Upper Macungie warehouse expansion, Lower Saucon zoning
- Former Nazareth HS wrestling star Sammy Sasso says he is 'steadily improving' after officials say he was shot in Ohio
- Northampton County to give away Narcan on Aug. 31 as part of its 'Fake Is Real' campaign
- Popular Italian market changes name, announces 2nd location in Bethlehem
Berks Area News
- DA: shooting suspect injures 2 at birthday party
- Suspect in 1998 Reading homicide arrested in Mexico
- Antietam students return to school for first time since summer floods
- Suspect sought in birthday party shooting that injures 2
- Suspect in 1998 Reading homicide arrested
- Berks pharmacist plays lead in local musical, appears on Food Network show
- Antietam school board holds emergency meeting over student occupancy concerns
- Teen fashion show held in Reading
- Reading kids get free haircuts, school supplies ahead of 1st day
- Incoming Alvernia University students learn importance of volunteering during Orientation Day of Service
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Teva to pay $225M to settle cholesterol drug price-fixing charges
- 2 restaurants, bank nearing completion in Easton area
- American Airlines pilots ratify a new contract that includes big pay raises and bonuses
- Free Disney World passes is latest front in war between Disney and DeSantis appointees
- FDA approves RSV vaccine for moms-to-be to guard their newborns
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slams Facebook for blocking Canada wildfire news
- Stock market today: Wall Street holds firmer after its three-week slide as Big Tech stocks rebound
- MacKenzie Scott gave 17 nonprofits $97 million in the first half of 2023
- Group of House conservatives unveils demands to support spending bill and avoid shutdown
- Putin was meant to be at a summit in South Africa this week. Why was he asked to stay away?
Entertainment News
- ‘Love you baby boy’: Harry Kane and wife Katie welcome fourth child!
- This Day in History: Nat Turner Launches Massive Slave Revolt in Virginia
- Donald Trump’s celebrity lawyer has blasted him as ‘racist’, ‘sick’ and ‘pathetic’!
- Britney Spears’ divorce ‘will NOT feature in her upcoming memoir’
- Britney Spears ‘planning to record new album amid divorce battle with Sam Asghari’
- ‘Margarita Munchies!’ Whitney Port reassures fans she’s enjoying calorie-packed food and drinks
- ‘This Is Us’: Looking Back on William’s Best Moments (VIDEO)
- Fall 2023 Premiere Dates: Which New Shows & Seasons Will Debut?
- Crews setting up ahead of Great Allentown Fair, set to begin Aug. 30
- Micheal Oher's Coach Hugh Freeze Speaks Out on Tuohy Family Drama