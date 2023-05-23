A warehouse on the site of a hotel near Route 512 and 420 apartments in Forks Township are on the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission's agenda for Thursday.



The 250,290-square-foot warehouse would be built in Hanover Township (Northampton County) at 300 Gateway Drive, east of Embassy Bank and a Hampton Inn. An aerial photograph provided by the LVPC shows that location as the site of a Best Western hotel, along with open space to the east.



Two lots would be combined for the warehouse, according to the commission. The LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee met Tuesday for a look at the plans. That committee can make suggestions and forward staff reviews of projects to the full commission.



The staff review of the Gateway plan says one entrance to the bank and Hampton Inn will be closed as part of the warehouse development, leaving Gateway Drive as the only way in. It also notes that Route 22 in that area is congested. In addition to considering Route 512, the planners also look to potential traffic complications to the east.



"The municipality and developer should engage with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on mitigation recommendations for traffic congestion and to improve traffic flow along Route 191 in the vicinity of the project," the report said.



Committee Chairman Stephen Melnick expressed concern about having big trucks and regular passenger vehicles sharing the entrance road to a warehouse with regular vehicles going to a bank and hotel.



The Forks Township plan is for 420 apartments in 19 buildings on Sullivan Trail, north of the intersection with Uhler Road. The traffic estimate for that development is 3,745 vehicle trips per day.



"Forks Township is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the region," according to the LVPC review.



The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that the population of Forks was 16,311 as of July 1, 2022. Adding 420 apartments will push that number up.



In addition to the 19 apartment buildings planned, there will be two mixed-use buildings, one for commercial use and one for offices. There will be a recreation center on Sullivan Trail.



The committee approved staff comments on both plans, along with a review of three buildings at Lou Pektor's River Pointe project in Upper Mount Bethel Township.



The full 37-member board of commissioners will review the staff reviews at a 7 p.m. meeting Thursday.



The LVPC has a professional staff that makes recommendations on big projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties. After those reviews are approved by the appointed commissioners, they are sent to the municipalities affected and the developers.



The commission does not approve or block projects. It is an advisory body.



The Thursday agenda and a link to a webcast of the meeting will be available on the LVPC website.