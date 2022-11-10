Zoning changes in Lower Saucon Township that would pave the way for landfill expansion would infringe upon woodlands and steep slopes near the Lehigh River, according to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.



The LVPC will review the proposed rezoning of 275.7 acres from rural agricultural to light industrial at two meetings next week.



The Bethlehem Landfill Co., which operates what was once the Bethlehem municipal landfill, requested the zoning changes and amendments to allow it to expand. Fees from the landfill will provide about a quarter of Lower Saucon's revenue fund in 2023, according to a budget presentation on the township website.



Expanding the landfill would add years to its useful life and extend the contribution to Lower Saucon's budget.



"While expansion of the landfill can support the fiscal health of the Township," the LVPC report states, "it is strongly recommended that the Township prioritize retention of natural features as an essential characterizing attribute of the area near the Lehigh River," according to a preliminary report.



The acreage proposed for rezoning is between Riverside Drive, Bull Run Creek, Applebutter Road (the entrance road to the landfill), and another property is on Skyline Drive, according to the LVPC.



That is, according to the planning commission, a "defining area" that represents the natural and scenic character of the Lehigh Valley. Recommended uses include parks, open space, woodlands, agriculture and low-intensity development.



Proposed amendments to the Lower Saucon zoning ordinance do not align with the LVPC's FutureLV: The Regional Plan because landfills and waste-disposal facilities "are high intensity land uses that pose adverse impacts on the public."



The zoning amendments would reduce safeguards and review processes that consider the potential impact on public health, safety, and welfare, according to the draft review posted on the LVPC website. The review is a draft until it is reviewed by an LVPC committee and the full commission.



The planning commission is in most cases an advisory body to municipalities in Lehigh and Northampton counties. In this case, it can make recommendations, but final decisions will be up to Lower Saucon.



The commission has a professional staff, which prepares reports on developments and land-use rules. Those reports are not final until reviewed by the LVPC's 37 appointed commissioners. After approval by the appointees, the recommendations are sent to the host municipality.



The Lower Saucon zoning changes will be discussed at a meeting of the LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and by the full commission at a meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. Both meetings will be held virtually and are open to the public.



Agendas and links to the meeting are available on the LVPC website.