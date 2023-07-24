Two warehouses that would cover about 1.2 million square feet, or 21 football fields, are up for review by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.



The bigger warehouse is proposed by developer Trammell Co. on about 45 acres at 1600 Freemansburg Ave. in Bethlehem Township and Freemansburg. That 866,350-square-foot building would have more than 500 parking spaces. The land is bounded roughly by Freemansburg Avenue, Livingston Street, and Washington Street.



The township and the borough would see more traffic, according to the LVPC. The site is also close to the City of Bethlehem, Hellertown, Lower Saucon Township, and the Lehigh River.



The land is owned by Barnsdale Associates and has been used as a dumping place for "clean fill" such as dirt from construction projects.



The warehouse would, according to a draft review by the LVPC's professional staff, generate 961 passenger vehicle trips and 520 truck trips per day: 1,481 daily total trips.



Where all that traffic will go is a concern, according to the LVPC. The review says trucks will need to reach Route 78 to the east via Route 33, or through south Bethlehem on Route 412.



Main Street of little Freemansburg - population about 2,800 - could draw some traffic from big trucks.



"The quickest route from the project location to Interstate 78 and the State Route 412 interchange for Bethlehem/Hellertown is through the Main Street corridor," which the LVPC notes is mostly a residential street.



"The LVPC is extremely concerned that trucks will attempt to navigate what many perceive as an inaccessible route," the report says. "Drivers will attempt to make turns following GPS" or similar technology.



The intersection of Willow Park Road and Freemansburg Avenue is a "high crash" area, according to the LVPC. It recommends that improvements to that junction and the one at Freemansburg Avenue and Washington Street be studied.



Trammell Crow is developing the former Dutch Springs water park property in Lower Nazareth Township and Bethlehem Township into two warehouses. The quarry lake will reopen for diving under the name Lake Hydra.



Trammell Crow is a subsidiary of CBRE Group Inc.



The other warehouse, proposed for Savage Road in Allen Township, would cover 358,000 square feet that is now a residence and farm. Storage containers are also kept at the site.



The commission estimated that the warehouse would generate 612 total trips daily, 215 of them by tractor-trailers. Nearby Weaversville Road is already congested, the review notes.



The LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee will look at both projects during a meeting at noon Tuesday. The full 37-member commission will discuss the reviews Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m.

Both meetings will be virtual, with agendas and links provided on the LVPC website.



The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission is an advisory body. It has a professional staff that reviews plans and makes recommendations. Then, appointed commissioners discuss the reviews and sometimes suggest changes.



After the appointees vote on reviews, the recommendations are sent to towns and developers. Final land-use decisions are made by municipalities.