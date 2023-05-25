The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review three big projects Thursday, two on the eastern edge of Northampton County, and a warehouse just off the busy intersection of Route 512 and Route 22.

The 252,290-square-foot warehouse is proposed for 300 Gateway Drive in Hanover Township (Northampton County). The hotel is not identified in the LVPC agenda, but that address is the site of the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western.

An aerial view in commission documents shows the hotel and a field to the east as the site of the warehouse.

The SureStay is open for business and its sign overlooking Route 22 lists entertainment such as "Golden Girls" and "Murder on the Titanic" to be held later this year. The hotel has a conference center and has been the scene of many events and weddings over the years.

The land is near the northeast corner of the busy intersection of Routes 512 and 22. An Embassy Bank is just off Route 512, and there is a Hampton Inn next to the Best Western.

At a Tuesday committee review of the plan, Comprehensive Planning Committee Chairman Stephen Melnick raised the issue of freight trucks sharing Gateway Drive with passenger vehicles.

A draft review of the LVPC's recommendations for the project include signs to direct trucks to state routes 22, 33, 191, 412 and 987, and signs to interstate routes 78, 80 and 476.

The Hanover Township Planning Commission voted in November to recommend against a zoning change for 300 Gateway Drive. Among other reasons, the minutes of the meeting cite "No compelling reason to change the zoning based on current information." At that time, the land was zoned for commercial center, and a change to planned industrial business was sought.

Other reasons the Hanover commission cited were access concerns due to higher intensity industrial-related uses and "potential incompatibility with the existing uses in the area."

The 512/22 intersection is already congested, and the LVPC review says additional traffic could result in congestion spreading east to Route 191.

"The municipality and developer should engage with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on mitigation recommendations for traffic congestion and to improve traffic flow along Route 191 in the vicinity of the project," the report said.

The company proposing the warehouse is Arcadia Development Corp., according to LVPC documents.

The commission will also review staff recommendations for 420 apartments spread among 19 buildings in Forks Township on Sullivan Trail, estimated to generate 3,745 vehicle trips per day.

The meeting's biggest review is for Lou Pektor's River Pointe industrial park in Upper Mount Bethel Township. Three buildings totaling 1.9 million square feet will be discussed.

The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission has a professional staff that reviews big projects proposed for Lehigh and Northampton Counties. The staff work is reviewed by 37 appointed commissioners, who discuss and vote on the recommendations, and sometimes make changes.

The final reviews are sent to municipalities and developers. The commission votes only on the reviews, not on whether projects should proceed. Final land-use decisions are made locally.

The agenda for the 7 p.m. meeting and a link to a webcast are available on the LVPC website.