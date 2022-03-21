The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review two of the biggest projects in regional history this week: The Confluence, a mixed-use development in downtown Easton, and River Pointe Logistics, an industrial project in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
Peron Development's plan for The Confluence (named for its proximity to the junction of the Lehigh and Delaware rivers) is for a seven-floor building with about 213 apartments and 45 condominiums, on the South Third Street site of the former Days Inn. There will be a center courtyard with room for markets and public spaces, and retail space on the ground floor.
John Callahan, Peron's director of development, said in February that ground may be broken for construction in September if City of Easton approvals move forward. The planning commission does not approve projects. Its professional staff reviews plans and make suggestions, which the full commission considers. Once approved by the appointed commissioners, LVPC letters are forwarded to municipalities', which make final land-use decisions.
According to the LVPC draft letter of review, The Confluence supports the commission's strategy to "increase density in urban areas" and promote the use of vacant property in walkable neighborhoods.
The Confluence will be discussed at the LVPC's comprehensive planning committee meeting Tuesday at noon and at the full commission meeting Thursday at 7 p.m.
Also due for review this week is River Pointe Logistics, an industrial development along the Delaware River in Upper Mount Bethel. Bethlehem-based developer Lou Pektor has led this planned development, over the opposition of a band of residents who attend meetings to speak out against RPL. That has led to recriminations back and forth, and the development team has sued the opponents, contending the group is trying to interfere with the development.
The LVPC agenda says the River Road plan includes the "reconfiguration and subdivision of 25 lots" totaling 804 acres, to create 12 individual building lots from 9 acres to 158 acres. Four open-space areas will be created and dedicated to the township, and the site will include a three-mile walking trail.
"As the larger planned industrial park proposal moves forward, the LVPC reserves the right to review each individual subdivision or development proposal related to this project as it moves to the preliminary review stage," according to the commission's agenda.
"The overall intent of the proposal to subdivide the property, create buildable lots and construct interior roadways generally exhibits consistency with FutureLV: The Regional Plan," according to the draft letter prepared by Jillian Seitz, LVPC senior community planner.
Traffic is one issue: "Nine of the proposed lot sizes are over 40 acres and could accommodate multiple buildings in excess of 400,000 square feet, up to 800,000 square feet. Development at this scale may result in substantial transportation impacts that the roadways in the vicinity cannot handle," according to the draft review.
The LVPC is also concerned about a nearby railroad bridge with a 13-foot eight-inch clearance. That provides a gap of just two inches for tall commercial vehicles and could lead to trucks hitting the bridge if the road is overlayed or snow compacts on it.
Details about the meetings are available at the commission's website.