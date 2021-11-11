Two warehouses that would cover 403,000 square feet are up for review next week by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
The commission's draft report on the buildings takes a dim view of the project, proposed for 1108 American Parkway in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, near Allentown, because it would be close to an office building and create lots of traffic.
Warehouses are not the best use of the land, according to the draft of an LVPC review of the Patriot American Parkway plan. The land is advertised as being suitable for "office developments, research and laboratory facilities as well as multifamily developments," according to the commission.
The proposal "fails to take into account the context of development already existing on the site. The development is proposed to be constructed 50 feet away from an existing, recently constructed office building with a glass exterior that is marketed as 'world class' and has 1,500 employees," according to Senior Community Planner Jillian Seitz's letter.
St. Luke's Center at 1110 American Parkway houses more than 1,000 employees of the hospital network.
Building warehouses at 1108 American Parkway would "be a detriment to the health and well-being of office workers and significantly de-value the office building property," according to the draft letter.
One of the proposed warehouses would cover 200,260 square feet and the other 202,740 square feet, according to the LVPC.
Trucks could overwhelm nearby Dauphin Street and affect other roads.
"Dauphin Street was not built to withstand truck traffic that the proposal will generate. The proposed site is located three miles away from the nearest Route 22 interchange, increasing the likelihood that truck traffic will affect local roads in a widespread area," according to the LVPC review.
The commission will review the proposal at a virtual Comprehensive Planning Committee at noon Tuesday. Details for that meeting and the full LVPC meeting on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. are available on the commission's website.
The LVPC staff members review projects to determine whether improvements are needed and to see if development conforms to the FutureLV regional plan. The appointed commissioners review the staff comments and may suggest changes. They then vote on the comments and suggestions, not on the development.
Final decisions on this warehouse project will be up to Hanover Township.