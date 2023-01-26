The Route 309 Commerce Center, a three-warehouse complex in Upper Saucon Township, should include long-term truck parking and monitoring of highway crash rates, according to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.

Construction of the 1.77 million square feet of warehouses will add traffic on a road that is already "a high-crash corridor," according to the review of the plan by the LVPC's professional staff presented Thursday.

About 800 people will work at the site after the warehouses are developed by Kay Builders, leading to an estimated 4,042 more trips per day on Route 309, with 1,056 of those made by commercial trucks.

The staff review of the plan also advises that construction of the warehouses and work on the Route 309 Center Valley Interchange be coordinated to reduce safety hazards. After that, road safety should still be studied: "The crash rate should be monitored on a continual basis."

The Kay Builders plan is for three big-box buildings, the largest covering 1.15 million square feet — about 26 acres. The others will be 535,360 square feet and 82,500 square feet. The township agreed to that plan in 2021 after earlier litigation, and after proposals for housing and retail development on the 119 acres were rejected.

The plans do not show long-term parking spaces for trucks, which the LVPC recommends "so drivers can rest as federal law requires."

The LVPC has a professional staff that makes recommendations on big developments proposed in Lehigh and Northampton counties. It has 37 appointed commissioners, who review the recommendations and vote on them. The board of commissioners votes on the recommendations, not on whether plans should proceed.

After the commissioners approve staff reviews, the recommendations are sent to local municipalities. Final land-use decisions are made by municipal government.

The commission welcomed two new members: Rachel Leon of Bethlehem and Armando Moritz-Chapelliquen of Wilson Borough, both representing Northampton County.

Waste Management confirms Plainfield recycling traffic will stay on Route 512 Traffic to the Grand Central Landfill recycling center will not use Pen Argyl Road, a Waste Management Inc. official said Thursday.

The commission also reviewed Waste Management Inc.'s plan for a $42 million recycling center in Plainfield Township. Staff recommendations on that project were approved and will be sent to Plainfield Township, the host municipality, and other Slate Belt communities that will be affected by traffic on Route 512.

The LVPC's next full meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. The agenda and a link to the virtual meeting will be posted on the commission's website.