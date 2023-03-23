The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission's potential move to Allentown was contested Thursday by three board members during an LVPC meeting.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure started that debate March 16, when he objected to the proposed move from Hanover Township, Lehigh County, to The Waterfront, a Jaindl Properties project on the Lehigh River in Allentown.
McClure said the move further into Lehigh County would make getting to meetings more difficult for Northampton County members and increase costs.
The LVPC reviews big projects and zoning changes proposed in Lehigh and Northampton counties. McClure said he would seek to cut his county's funding to the commission and perhaps even "divorce" from it over the move.
McClure has also been a vocal opponent of "warehouse proliferation."
"In some respects, I agree with Lamont," LVPC Vice Chairman Chris Amato said Thursday. He said Northampton County "is a fiscally conservative county" that engages in "no-frills spending."
Amato said big decisions should be made by a two-thirds majority, not a majority of the LVPC executive committee.
Commissioner John McGorry objected to renting space from any Jaindl development.
"We have been inundated with Jaindl high-rise warehouses," he said. "Why go into one of his buildings?"
LVPC Chairman Steven Glickman pointed out that The Waterfront is a Jaindl Properties project, while the warehouses are Jaindl Land Co. developments.
That distinction did not mollify McGorry.
"The truck traffic (from the warehouses) is unbelievable," McGorry said. "The latest thing he's doing on (Route) 191, it's going to be disgusting on the truck traffic."
That was a reference to two warehouses planned for Lower Nazareth Township that were also discussed Thursday.
Neither Jaindl operation was represented at the meeting, which was advertised in advance and open to the public.
Glickman said no final decision has been made yet on moving, and he was reluctant to discuss some details during the virtual meeting.
"We have no lease and are still negotiating sensitive details," he said.
The move was approved by a 9-5 vote of the LVPC's executive committee, or 64% approval, just short of a two-thirds majority.
Glickman said the vote on a move was made after two years of discussion and analysis, and looking at "more than 14" potential sites. He said the potential new site is cost-effective and within five miles of the center of the Lehigh Valley.
Commissioner Tina Smith, who leads the Northampton County Department of Community and Economic Development, asked for details on the $2 million in renovations the LVPC's current 961 Marcon Blvd. office supposedly needs.
"Are we as commissioners privy to the estimates for the building repairs?" she asked. McClure raised questions about the price earlier.
Lehigh County Executive Philips Armstrong said March 16, after McClure objected to the move, that relocating to new space in Allentown would save the LVPC money. He noted that he did not object when the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp. and Discover Lehigh Valley, both regional operations, moved to Northampton County.
Amato, McGorry and Smith are Northampton County appointees to the LVPC.
Glickman, a Lehigh County appointee, said certain issues should be taken up with the commission's executive committee and not at the full meeting Thursday.