The Lehigh Valley faces "chaos" if development continues at its current pace, the chairman of the regional planning commission said Thursday.
"This is not sustainable," Greg Zebrowski, chairman of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, said at a virtual meeting. "We cannot continue at this pace" without destroying the area's qualify of life," he added.
"We need to take a deep breath and recognize the alarm bells," Zebrowski said. "The projection of these numbers is getting insane."
The numbers were presented by LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley, who said rough forecasts of industrial development show a steady increase. Warehouses are considered part of such development.
"If our local governments continue to approve industrial development at the rate they have over the last five to six years" another 60 million to 72 million square feet of space may be added by 2030, Bradley said. That's on top of the current 90 million square feet of industrial development in Northampton and Lehigh counties.
"We cannot handle much more without chaos," Zebrowski warned, citing increased traffic and pollution, along with the loss of open land. The estimates presented Thursday do not include the acreage of parking and support areas for industrial buildings.
"We are nearly out of space," Commissioner Richard Molchany said.
The LVPC's staff reviews large development plans in the two counties but final decisions are made in most cases by municipalities. The appointed commissioners vote on the staff recommendations, not the actual projects. Bradley and Zebrowski commended Northampton County's Plainfield Township, which is reviewing zoning changes that would place limits on warehouses.
"They've taken all of our recommendations to heart," Commissioner Stephen Melnick said of the township. "They deserve a great deal of credit."
Bradley said that changing ordinances to limit warehouse development is a bold step because it can lead to court battles with developers and land owners.
"There is some legal risk in them adopting that ordinance," she said, adding that the LVPC can help towns explore ways to control construction.
"The local governments really are starting to think about these things," she said.
Warehouses may not be popular with people who get stuck in truck traffic or live near big-box buildings, but warehousing and transportation provide about 10% of local jobs and bring in millions of dollars in investment. They also provide goods for Lehigh Valley residents who shop on Amazon and other e-commerce sites.
Commissioner Kathy Rader, who represents Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, pointed out that landowners' goals may not align with the LVPC's vision for future development.
"You can't force a farmer to preserve his land, and that's what people forget," she said.
Bradley and Geoffrey Reese, director of environmental planning, went over the LVPC's climate assessment and interactive website, which provide guidance for addressing climate change.
Zebrowski also announced that Bradley has received the Walter Scheiber Leadership Award from the National Association of Regional Councils, which promotes regional approaches to community planning.
"This recognizes something we in the Lehigh Valley have known for a long time," Zebrowski said. "Becky is an exceptional leader and planner."
Walter Scheiber, the award's namesake, promoted regional solutions including public transit in the Washington, D.C., area.
Brian Hite, the LVPC's traffic expert, said traffic on local highways has in most cases returned to or exceeded pre-pandemic levels. Some of that rebound coincides with the growth of e-commerce, he said.
"Truck traffic tells the story of our economy," Hite said.
The commission's next meeting will be Thursday, July 22.