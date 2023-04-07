The Lytes seem to be fading on the Lyte Sky Lantern Festival.

The festival is now officially not happening in Allentown this weekend, and the organizers appear to be doing damage control. After initially listing their location on Facebook as the Allentown Fairgrounds, five hours after our story aired, it simply said "the Poconos."

They posted a message blaming Facebook for the location mix-up, and said an email would be sent to customers with further details. We got forwarded that email, and it still didn't have a location, but it did have an apologetic message announcing the festival has been postponed due to high wind and potential rain. Our WFMZ forecast for Allentown and the Poconos shows a zero percent chance of precipitation Saturday.

Liam Marsh, who we talked with on Thursday, said he thinks it's all part of the scam.

"The tickets never expire, so they could continue to kick the can down the road for as long as possible," said Marsh.

Marsh is currently working with his credit card company to get his money back. He and his mother bought several tickets.

"We're in about $450 now," said Marsh when we spoke with him on Thursday.

Regardless if he gets a refund or not, Marsh said he wants to make sure no one else buys a ticket.

"We created a series of events on Eventbrite to market this as a scam and hopefully get people to stop purchasing tickets. We've also gone as far as reaching out to the Attorney Generals for the other locations and cities where this event is going to be hosted," said Marsh.

Eventbrite responded, pulling down the event page for Allentown. Now, you just get a message saying it's unavailable. Marsh said it's a good start, but he also wants the people behind the festival to be held accountable.

"I was just a victim of this particular scam, and hopefully we can get enough notoriety to where someone can step in and it doesn't happen to anybody else," said Marsh.

We were told on Thursday by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office that they couldn't confirm if they were officially looking into the Lyte Festival. We also still have not heard from the people behind the festival, and judging by the Facebook comments, we're not the only ones who want a word with them.