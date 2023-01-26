MACUNGIE, Pa. – Strange as it may look, Mack Truck orders in the fourth quarter and for the full year were down considerably and that’s exactly what the boss wants.

Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO of Volvo Group, Mack Truck’s parent company, said in a statement that in order to manage order book quality and cost inflation, the company has continued to be restrictive in slotting orders for production too far into the future. So, orders were down 47% for Mack in 2022 and 17% for all Volvo Group truck brands.

However, the money is made upon delivery, and here the situation was reversed. Mack increased deliveries 13% in 2022 and the other truck brands increased 15%. As a result, net sales of trucks for the company grew by 35% for the year and adjusted operating income grew 32%.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the company says the higher adjusted operating income is a result of price increases and increased vehicle volumes, which were partly offset by increased material costs, higher research and development and selling expenses as well as higher freight costs.

Management Remarks

“Despite uncertainty about the macroeconomic development,” Lundstedt commented, “our customers have continued to benefit from high transport and infrastructure activity. In combination with the need to renew aging fleets, this resulted in good demand for our products.”

Looking at the challenges that impact Volvo Group on a global basis, Lundstedt noted that costs related to energy, material and supply chain disruptions continue to be high, and the situation in the global supply chain is still unstable. Higher input costs, in particular energy prices, he said, are putting the supplier base under financial pressure. He also said he expects to have disturbances, stoppages and extra costs in the production of trucks and in other parts of the Group.

The fourth quarter of 2022 saw a record in deliveries and production, Lundstedt noted. Also, he said that the company continued to gain market share in most regions. For Mack Truck, market share increased to 6.2% in the fourth quarter, up from 5.9% in the third quarter.

Orders for electric trucks from Mack grew to 44 in 2022 from 9 in 2021 but this lags far behind electric truck orders of 3,589 for the rest of the Volvo Group brands.

For all of Volvo Group’s businesses, net sales increased by 31% in the fourth quarter and 27.2% for the year. Adjusted operating income grew 21% in the quarter and 23% for the year.

Lundstedt summarized the year saying, “In 2022 we delivered solid profitability and accelerated our transformation in yet another challenging year with geopolitical turmoil, supply chain restraints and high inflationary pressure. We have a strong foundation in terms of our strong financial position, customer relations, industrial backbone, technology, products and services and – most importantly – people. These qualities and capabilities will be equally important as we move forward, working together with our customers and partners – shaping the world we want to live in.”

