MACUNGIE, Pa. – Mack Truck deliveries increased in the second quarter and the first six months of the year compared to 2021. Deliveries are what makes the cash register ring, and Mack’s performance contributed to a healthy net sales and adjusted operating income increase for parent company Volvo Group.
Mack’s market share decreased to 5.8% from 7.1% but this was largely offset by its sister division, Volvo Trucks’ increase in North American market share to 10.5% from 9.7% the previous year.
The company said its customers in most regions are benefiting from high transport and infrastructure activity, which continues to drive good demand for its products and services. However, this has resulted in extended order backlogs in many markets and lead times are long. To manage the quality in the order books and the cost inflation, Volvo maintains, it continues to be restrictive in slotting orders for production.
This strategy shows itself most dramatically in Mack’s net order intake decline of 64% in the first six months of 2022 from 17,218 to 6,124 orders. The second quarter of 2022 showed the beginning of a turnaround as orders rose from 3,630 in 2021 to 4,093 this year, an increase of 13%.
In addition, although lagging behind the other Volvo truck units, the company noted that Mack made deliveries of 8 electric trucks this year, compared to none in the first six months of 2021.
Management’s Observations
In a statement, Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO, observed that higher inflation and rising interest rates have also increased uncertainty about the macroeconomic outlook and Volvo will have a high focus on flexibility to be able to adapt to any changes in demand. He noted that the company continues to have a solid financial position and ended the quarter with a net cash position of SEK 44.2 billion ($4.3316 billion), excluding pensions and lease liabilities.
“Thanks to hard work by our colleagues and supply chain partners, Lundstedt said, “truck deliveries rose by 33% to almost 61,000 vehicles. We have a strong and competitive offer and our truck brands have gained market shares in most markets. The utilization of our customers’ fleets continues to be high, which drives demand for spare parts and services. Our truck operation’s net sales grew by 51% to SEK 78.6 billion ($7.7 billion), which is the highest quarterly sales ever. We achieved an adjusted operating margin of 12.2%, compared to 10.3% in 2021.”
Lundstedt observed that, as in recent quarters, the situation in the global supply chain for semiconductors and other components continues to be unstable, characterized by disruptions, unpredictability and lack of freight capacity. This means that the company will continue to have disruptions and stoppages both in the production of trucks and in other parts of the Group.
Further, he noted, the continuation of the covid-19 pandemic is putting an additional pressure on the already strained supply chain and production system. “Amidst these short-term challenges, Lundstedt said, “we continue to invest for the future. We aim to lead the transition to a decarbonized transport system. Activity levels in this area are high. In quarter 2, Volvo Trucks started to test vehicles using fuel cells powered by hydrogen.”
Looking to the future, Lundstedt said he is convinced that there are major business opportunities in the ongoing technology shift and that they will accelerate Volvo Group’s sales growth. Lundstedt expects growth to accelerate with the main driver being the higher value of the electric vehicles and machines. With electric vehicles there is a potential to increase the total vehicle and service revenues per unit by more than 50% over the lifecycle, Lundstedt maintained. Leveraging the Group’s first-mover advantage to gain market shares and broadening the services offering, he said, are also expected to drive growth.
Operating Highlights
In the second quarter of 2022, demand for both new and used vehicles continued to be strong in Europe and North America on the back of high freight volumes and freight rates. The truck fleet utilization rate remained on a high level which drove demand for service.
Further, in the second quarter, demand continued to be stronger than supply due to constrained global supply chains. Also, the Volvo Group continued to be restrictive in order placement due to large order books, long delivery times and cost inflation. In quarter two, net order intake decreased by 8% to 53,388 trucks while deliveries increased by 33% to 60,833 trucks.
Order intake in North America increased by 26% to 9,731 trucks while deliveries increased by 53% to 15,073 vehicles.
Total net sales worldwide for trucks increased 51% in second quarter 2022 and 41% for the first six months of the year. Adjusted operating income increased 79% in the quarter and 42% for the first half of the year.
For all of Volvo Group’s business units, total net sales increased 316% in the second quarter and 25% in the first half of 2022 compared to 2021. Adjusted operating income in the quarter increased 41.2% from 2021. Volvo Group adjusted operating margin was 11.6% in the second quarter compared to 10.7% the previous year and 11.8% in the first half compared to 11.7% for the first half of the prior year.
Mack Truck is one of North America’s largest manufacturers of heavy-duty Class 8 trucks, engines and transmissions. Founded in 1900, Mack Trucks are sold and serviced in more than 45 countries worldwide. Mack is part of the Volvo Group, headquartered in Goteborg, Sweden, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment, marine and industrial engines.