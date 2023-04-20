MACUNGIE, Pa. – Managing a business such as Mack Trucks and its parent company, Volvo Group, is like driving a truck. You are constantly applying the accelerator and then hitting the brakes. In Mack’s case, it’s constantly adjusting order intake to match production capabilities and make deliveries.

In the first quarter of 2023, Mack took its foot off the brakes and picked up speed. Volvo reported Mack’s order intake increased a whopping 291% above the first quarter of 2022 from 2,031 to 7,833. This result largely reflected how hard the company hit the brakes in 2022. The accelerator was not pushed as hard as Mack’s deliveries rose 22% to 7,958 in 2023 compared to the same quarter in 2022 despite continuing supply-chain problems.

Overall, the results increased Mack’s market share in the first quarter to 5.7%, up from 5.3% in the first quarter of 2022.

Similar results were reported for Volvo Group’s truck operations around the world except in South America, which saw 20% plus declines in both orders and deliveries.

In addition, the company reported Mack Trucks launched fully electric medium-duty trucks in the first quarter. However, Mack’s order intake of 15 electric trucks in the quarter lagged far behind the more than 800 orders logged by the Volvo and Renault Trucks divisions.

Operating results

The Volvo Group does not break out Mack Truck’s sales and other operating results in their quarterly reports. Their results are included in the worldwide Truck business segment. Other business segments in addition to Trucks are Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Financial Services.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Volvo Group reported growth continued and profitability took a step up. Sales increased in all business areas and in all regions. Net sales rose by 25%, the highest point so far for the first quarter. Adjusted operating income increased to a margin of 14.0% compared to 12.0% the prior year. This led to a healthy increase on return on capital employed to 30.3% from 25.3% in 2022.

In a statement, Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO, commented: “A good profitability is important for us to be able to continue to increase our investments in the biggest technological shift ever in our industries. We are in a period when we are investing battery and fuel cell electric vehicles as well as internal combustion engines in parallel.

“Furthermore, the proposed Euro VII emissions legislation will put additional pressure on our investments in research and development of the combustion engine. Good profitability and financial strength are important to be able to drive these investments.”

The company said despite a deteriorating economic outlook with high inflation and rising interest rates, transport volumes and infrastructure activity have continued to be solid in most of its markets. In combination with customers' need to renew aging fleets, this contributes to good demand for Volvo Group’s products. The high activity levels were also reflected in service sales, which grew by 13% adjusted for currency. The service business is a priority area, Volvo claims, because it contributes to increasing customers' productivity, strengthens customer relationships and provides stability over the business cycle.

Lundstedt continued: “There is a continued pent-up need to replace aging fleets, which is noticeable on the truck side, where order intake rose as we gradually opened the order books for the second half of 2023. Overall, order intake rose by 32% to 60,040 trucks while we delivered 61,531 trucks, an increase of 11% compared to the previous year. This is both a delivery and production record for the first quarter and the result of hard work across the value chain.

“The disturbances in the European supply chains have not been as extensive as in the autumn and have contributed to increased productivity. The North American supply chain, on the other hand, remains unstable, which leads to production disturbances.”

Volvo reported that during quarter one, net sales in the truck business grew by 29%, with strong sales in all regions. The adjusted operating margin increased to 14.2% from 12.5% in 2022. Seen from a longer perspective, the order books are large in most markets, and it is working to shorten the long lead times.

Lundstedt concluded: “Together with our business partners, we continue to work hard to meet our customers' needs while at the same time having a high degree of flexibility to quickly adapt to any changes in demand. We are operating from a position of strength and will continue to take advantage of growth opportunities in our efforts to move to fossil free transport and infrastructure solutions – to the benefit of our customers and our shareholders as well as society at large.”

Mack Truck is one of North America’s largest manufacturers of heavy-duty Class 8 trucks, engines and transmissions. Founded in 1900, Mack Trucks are sold and serviced in more than 45 countries worldwide. Mack is part of the Volvo Group, headquartered in Goteborg, Sweden, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment, marine and industrial engines.