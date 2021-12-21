Mack Trucks has started manufacturing a new electric vehicle.
The Mack® LR Electric model, Mack Trucks’ first fully electric Class 8 vehicle, is now in serial production at Mack’s Lehigh Valley Operations facility in Macungie, Pennsylvania. LVO is where all Class 8 Mack vehicles for North America and export are assembled.
“Mack has long been a leader in the refuse segment, and we couldn’t be more pleased to now be producing Mack LR Electric vehicles to help our customers meet their sustainability goals,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of sales and commercial operations. “Customer response to the LR Electric has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to putting more into fleet operations now that we are in production.”
Equipped with four NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) lithium-ion batteries, the LR Electric is charged by a 150kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system, according to a news release from Mack Trucks.
The batteries provide vehicle propulsion and power for all onboard accessories driven through 12V, 24V and 600V electric circuits. A three-mode regenerative braking system helps recapture the energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day as a result of increasing payload throughout the day.
The Mack LR Electric may be fitted with equipment bodies from numerous manufacturers based on the unique needs of the customer, according to the news release.
A copper-colored Bulldog hood ornament, signifying the fully electric drivetrain, is featured prominently on the front of the truck.
“We are successfully producing the LR Electric at LVO, and we are fulfilling customer orders as we speak,” said Gunnar Brunius, vice president and general manager at LVO. “I’d like to recognize the hard work and dedication of LVO employees who have been eagerly preparing for this moment.”
Mack announced plans to launch the LR Electric model in 2018, with the first demonstration vehicle being delivered to the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) in September 2020. The second LR Electric demonstration model was delivered in October 2020 to Republic Services and is being tested in a residential application in Hickory, North Carolina.
DSNY recently announced their plan to purchase seven LR Electric models that will operate in the city’s five boroughs.