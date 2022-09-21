Mack Trucks took us about 150 feet below the surface, at the H&K Easton Quarry, to show us what Command Steering can do.

"It's sensing things 2000 times a second, it's looking at the terrain, it's looking at the input in the steering wheel," said Construction Product Manager Tim Wrinkle.

The new technology from Mack Trucks is a form of variable driver assist technology, where an additional motor is attached to the steering shaft, making it easier to steer over bumps and difficult terrain.

"So when you're holding the steering wheel that equates to about 10.6 pounds of force," Wrinkle said.

Which Mack says cuts down on driving effort by about 85%.

Of course, I had to see for myself. Most of the time I could drive it with one hand, even over potholes.

"It'll turn you each of those ways, and you don't even have to hold onto the steering wheel for this and it will keep you straight," said Highway Product Manager Stuart Russoli.

It's also a safety feature, making it easier to fight the wheel if a tire blows out.