GREENSBORO, N.C. - A new leader is set to take the helm at one of North America's largest truck manufacturers.

Stephen Roy was named President of Mack Trucks effective June 1.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the company, which has a large presence in the Lehigh Valley, said Roy will be a member of the Volvo Group Executive Board, reporting directly to Volvo Group President and CEO Martin Lundstedt.

Volvo is the parent company of Mack Trucks.

Since 2016, Roy gas served in leadership positions with Volvo Construction Equipment (VCE) and was President of Mack Trucks North America. Prior to joining the truck organization, he spent more than 11 years with Volvo and Mack Financial Services in various positions.

Before joining the Volvo Group in 1996, Roy was responsible for direct sales of leasing services and niche market development for Cargill Leasing Corporation’s Vendor Transportation Group.

Roy will be headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.