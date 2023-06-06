ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mack Trucks is ready to show off its new experience center on Lehigh Parkway South in Allentown, after just wrapping up a $3.2-million renovation.

"Really, it's about driving the experience with the customers and about the solutions Mack can provide," said Jonathan Randall, President of Mack Trucks North America.

The 160,000-square-foot Mack Experience Center is designed to show clients different vehicle options up close and allow them to inspect new orders. The facility has been updated with new lounge and conference rooms, a test track, and a new lift to look under the trucks.

"This is where we like to do pilot inspections with our customers," Randall said. "The first trucks that we build come off the line, we go through and make sure they're built to the way the customers like.

"They crawl under them; they go through that."

The center is close to the factory in Macungie and only two hours from Hagerstown, Maryland, where the engines and transmissions are made.

"So we're really situated in this region and our customers can get a full Mack experience coming here," Randall said.

The Mack Museum, which also got a facelift, will be reopened to the public for the first time in three years, showing a variety of classic Mack trucks and history dating back to 1900.

"Mack's heritage is a big piece of who we are today. It doesn't define us but informs where we're headed," Randall said.

You can schedule a tour of the museum online for Mondays, Wednesdays, or Fridays starting June 12.